Iowa Hawkeyes' Offense Receives Bold Outlook for 2025 Season
As we near the opening week of the 2025 college football season, the expectations surround the Iowa Hawkeyes and head coach Kirk Ferentz continue to grow throughout the offseason.
Pro Football Network's Bjorn Bergstrom recently gave one bold prediction for each Big 10 team ahead of the 2025 season, claiming that quarterback Mark Gronowski will lead an above-average passing attack.
"It’s been decades since the Iowa Hawkeyes fielded an excellent passing attack," Bergstorm wrote. "Despite that, they’ve put together four double-digit season win totals in the last 10 years, primarily based on the strength of their defense. Quarterback play has been erratic and underwhelming, to say the least. But come 2025, enter new QB Mark Gronowski, tasked with uplifting a dormant passing offense. The most prolific passer in South Dakota State Jackrabbits program history across four seasons, the 6’3″, 230-pounder already has an accomplished college football career."
After Iowa's carousel of quarterbacks throughout the 2024 season, the Hawkeyes finally have some stability at the position with the addition of Gronowski. Throughout his four seasons at the FCS level, the veteran quarterback proved to be a true dual-threat weapon on offense, which makes him a perfect fit for offensive coordinator Phil Parker's scheme. The combination of Gronowski and running back Kamari Moulton being threats on the ground will allow for more open looks in the passing game next season.
Bergman would then go on to add that if Iowa has a top-half passing attack in the conference, the Hawkeyes could make some noise come November and December.
"With that experience and track record, as he’s thrown 93 touchdowns versus just 20 interceptions (plus 37 scores on the ground) in his career, the Hawkeyes are set to trot out one of the top signal-callers in the Big Ten," Bergstorm wrote. "With one of the top half passing offenses in the conference, watch out for the Hawkeyes to make some noise come November and potentially into December."
Looking at Iowa's 2025 schedule, the program will have multiple tough conference games against Indiana, Oregon and Penn State, along with the annual rivalry matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones in week two.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Exposes 'Drama' With San Francisco 49ers
MORE: Former Iowa Star Named NFL Trade Candidate After Breakout Season
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Hidden Strength Could be Bad News for Big Ten
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Disappointing Transfer Named Breakout Candidate
MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Named in Monster Trade Proposal