Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Exposes 'Drama' With San Francisco 49ers

This former Iowa Hawkeyes star has revealed some 'drama' he experienced with the San Francisco 49ers this NFL offseason.

Matthew Schmidt

Nov 21, 2015; Iowa City, IA, USA;Iowa Hawkeyes tight end George Kittle (46) celebrates a touchdown catch against the Purdue Boilermakers in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa beat Purdue 40-20. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
Iowa Hawkeyes legend George Kittle has certainly made quite a name for himself with the San Francisco 49ers, establishing himself as one of the best tight ends in NFL history.

You would then think that any contract negotiations between Kittle and the 49ers would go relatively smoothly, right? Well, apparently, that wasn't the case.

Kittle agreed to a four-year, $76.4 million extension with San Francisco earlier this offseason, a deal featuring $35 million in guaranteed money. However, getting to that point wasn't easy.

The six-time Pro Bowler recently spoke to ESPN's Nick Wagoner and revealed that there were definitely some bumps along the way in eventually striking an agreement with the Niners.

"Kittle said the negotiations included a little bit of drama. He declined to elaborate on it but acknowledged it would be 'fair to say' there was at least a minor disagreement on his value," Wagoner wrote.

Well, the good news is that Kittle is now a member of the 49ers through 2029, and even though he is 31 years old, he has shown no signs of slowing down. Last season, he hauled in 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns, making his fourth straight trip to the Pro Bowl while also earning a Second-Team All-Pro selection.

Kittle spent four years at Iowa between 2013 and 2016 and actually didn't register big numbers with the Hawkeyes, totaling 48 catches for 737 yards and 10 scores across four seasons. He was then selected by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Needless to say, Kittle's professional career has been very successful.

MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

