Iowa Hawkeyes Linked to Oklahoma QB in Transfer Portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes are in major need of finding a quarterback in the NCAA transfer portal. While they could head into the 2025 season with Brendan Sullivan and Jackson Stratton as their two options, that would not be ideal.
Looking at the signal callers who have already decided to enter the transfer portal, there are a few intriguing options.
Iowa has already been connected to one of them. They have been named as a possible destination for USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss.
Now, they have been linked to another potential option.
Mike Hlas of The Gazette has suggested that Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold could be a potential answer for the Hawkeyes.
Arnold would certainly be an intriguing option for Iowa. He has shown flashes of huge potential, but has also had many disappointing performances as well.
During the 2024 college football season with Oklahoma, Arnold completed 62.6 percent of his pass attempts for 1,421 yards, 12 touchdowns, and three interceptions. Those numbers aren't great, but there is more upside in his arm than he has been able to show so far.
Unfortunately, this move would come with some risk. If Arnold doesn't end up realizing his potential, he could end up being a very similar quarterback to Cade McNamara.
Obviously, no one would want to go through another season of quarterback production like McNamara provided the Hawkeyes with this year.
Hopefully, there will be other better candidates to be the Iowa starting quarterback in 2025. Moss would be a much better option than Arnold, although there will be more teams vying for his commitment.
Kirk Ferentz has to make the right moves this offseason. If he doesn't, the 2025 season could end up being a very long one for the Hawkeyes.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see who Iowa ends up with at quarterback. Arnold is a possibility, but he certainly wouldn't be a sure thing.