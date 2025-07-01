Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Receive Distressing Big Ten Prediction
Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes did not exactly light it up last season, going 8-5 and losing to the Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl. That being said, they still managed to finish a very respectable sixth in the Big Ten, placing ahead of big-name schools such as Michigan, USC and Nebraska.
This offseason, Iowa has made some rather significant moves to bolster its standing, most notably poaching quarterback Mark Gronowski via the transfer portal.
As a result, there is some excitement surrounding Ferentz's squad heading into 2025, as the Hawkeyes may finally have a passing game.
However, Phil Steele of On 3 apparently does not think much of Iowa's chances in the Big Ten this coming season, predicting the Hawkeyes to finish a disappointing ninth in the conference.
"The question is still centered around whether or not the Hawkeyes can get more consistent play from their offense," Steele wrote. "After all, with some consistently excellent defense and special teams, if the offense comes along, then Iowa could be competitive in the Big Ten again. Much of that is going to fall on the shoulders of Mark Gronowski."
Essentially, Steele thinks that the Hawkeyes could potentially make some noise if Gronowski has a big year, but for now, he is ranking half of the Big Ten ahead of Iowa.
That may seem harsh, but that is the position in which the Hawkeyes have put themselves after failing to muster competitive offenses for what seems like ages. It's also important to remember that superstar running back Kaleb Johnson is now in the NFL, which further complicates matters.
