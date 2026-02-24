Iowa Projected to Land Top QB in Class of 2027

Coming off a year where the Iowa Hawkeyes were able to snag Tradon Bessinger from Boise State, they have their sights set on another top quarterback in the Class of 2027.

Iowa seemed to flip Bessinger in no time, and now they've received an expert prediction to land the No. 2 QB in the Class of '27.

Jake Nawrot stands 6'4'' 190-pounds and is Rivals No. 2 QB in the entire class. In a recent article, Steve Wiltfong logged his prediction that the Illinois native will commit to Iowa.

At the end of the day, it's only a prediction. These recruiting experts know a thing or two and tend to be right more often than not, but anything can happen and the Hawkeyes still have a lot of work to do.

Iowa Eyes QB Jake Nawrot

"I like Iowa for the legacy recruit and No. 2 quarterback in the Rivals300 but the Hawkeyes have major competition including Kansas State, Washington, and Oklahoma State," Wiltfong wrote. "We'll see what other programs now offer following the rankings surge for the Chicagoland talent."

As of February 23 Nawrot saw his ranking increase to No. 2. He posted about it on social media, and rightfully so, as he competes with the likes of No. 1 Will Mencl, the lone five-star QB in the class, and No. 3 Israel Abrams, a fellow Illinois native.

At the time of writing, Iowa is given a 95.9% chance to land the four-star QB. The Hawkeyes offense will be undergoing a major QB competition this season between Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski, but it's crazy to think soon enough they could have both Bessinger and Nawrot in addition to those two.

Iowa Could Have Deepest QB Room in the Country

Fresh off a year where they took a chance on two-time FCS National Champion Mark Gronowski, offensive coordinator Tim Lester is getting back to work. In a world where players transfer left and right, Kirk Ferentz's longtime OC is doing his part to make sure Iowa's offense is ready to get to the next level.

For years this team has been a run-first offense behind a terrific offensive line, but now everything seems to be changing. The next era of Iowa's offense is nearly upon us, and things could get extremely interesting with a guy like Hecklinski running the show. From there, one could only imagine what this offense could look like with Bessinger or Nawrot at the helm.

