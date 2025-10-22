Iowa QB Mark Gronowski Reveals His Favorite Players
Mark Gronowski led the Iowa Hawkeyes to an incredible comeback win against the Penn State Nittany Lions last week. While it was his second-worst game in passing this season, the quarterback had more rushing yards than in the last five games combined.
Despite not being at his best following a knee injury, Gronowski has helped the Hawkeyes secure back-to-back wins upon their return from the bye week. The fifth-year QB opened up about his rushing ahead of Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Mark Gronowski’s Secret Behind Jersey No. 11
The Hawkeyes trailed Penn State 21-10 with just 20 minutes left on the clock. Gronowski took matters into his own hands, rushing in for a four-yard touchdown. He also set up Kedan Wetjen’s eight-yard TD with a 67-yard run in the final quarter.
The 6'2'' 235-pound QB recorded nine carries for a career-high 130 yards and two touchdowns against the Nittany Lions. For context, he has rushed for only 159 yards in the rest of the games this season. He became the first quarterback since Butch Caldwell to run for 100+ yards in a game.
Gronowski addressed the media ahead of the game against Minnesota and reflected on his rushing brilliance last week. He was asked if he had always been a running QB.
"I did. I mean my favorite my two favorite players growing up were one Mike Vick, then Tim Tebow, as well,” Gronowski said per video from Iowa Hawkeyes on 247 Sports. “Tebow was one of my favorite players and he was a great runner and he could throw the ball lot well throw the ball well at college and he won a lot of games for the Florida Gator.”
The Iowa QB revealed the reason behind donning #11 on his shirt
“I kind of modeled my numbers after them. I was always 7 or 15 growing up,” Gronowski said. “To be honest, I wanted 7 when I first got to college and they gave me 11. I kind of made the statement where I just played as a true freshman with 11 and I liked it, I had a successful season. I ended up having a really good successful season my freshman year and kept riding with it."
Gronowski has a rushing touchdown in all seven games this season, the first QB to do so in Big Ten history since Denard Robinson. He is tied for the second-most rushing TDs (10) by a QB in Hawkeyes history with Larry Lawrence and is chasing Wilbun Hollis for the record (11).
The South Dakota State transfer is the first quarterback in Iowa history to run for 100+ yards in a game since Butch Caldwell. If Gronowski continues to shine like this on passing and rushing fronts, the Hawkeyes might be headed for glory this season.
