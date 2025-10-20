Iowa's Mark Gronowski Continues to Break Records
Earlier this year, Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz became the winningest coach in Big Ten history. His record may never be broken, and it continues to climb as his Hawkeyes have won two straight. One of their main reasons for success this year lies on the shoulders of fifth-year senior quarterback Mark Gronowski.
Gronowski spent his first four years at North Dakota State where he became a two-time FCS Champion. His accomplishments with the Jackrabbits can't go unnoticed, but since coming to the B1G he's continued to make history.
Gronowski Did Much More Than Just Set His Career High in Rushing Yards
Even though Ferentz is firm on his stance that Gronowski wasn't 100% against Penn State, the Hawkeyes would've never won that game without him. He may have only thrown for 107 yards, but Gronowski added 130 on the ground. Those 130 yards were a new career high and it marked the first time he surpassed 100 this season.
Not only did he set a new career high in rushing yards, but Gronowski has continued to find the endzone. The 6'2'' 235-pound QB has a rushing touchdown in all seven games this season which makes conference history going back to 2011.
Denard Robinson was the last Big Ten quarterback to have a rushing touchdown in seven straight games. With a pair of rushing TDs against the Nittany Lions, it marked Gronowski's second multi-touchdown rushing game of the season.
Mark Gronowski Eyes Iowa's All-Time Record
With 10 rushing touchdowns in only seven games, Gronowski has tied Larry Lawrence for the second-most by a QB in Hawkeyes history. Should he be able to hit 11 against Minnesota, he would tie Wilbun Hollis who's had the record since 1960.
Sometimes, Gronowski feels more like a running back than a quarterback. He proved his worth with a 67-yard run against Penn State. Prior to the PSU game, he didn't have a single carry of more than 13 yards this season.
No Iowa QB has run for 100+ yards in a game since Butch Caldwell did so on November 24, 1973. Each and every game, Gronowski finds a way to re-write the history books. After taking down the Nittany Lions, he continues to build on his record with 54 NCAA wins.
Between Ferentz and Gronowski, the two are setting records that may never be broken. Iowa knows how important their fifth-year QB is to this team, and without him, there's no way they'd be stiting at 5-2.
