Iowa Hawkeyes Receive Massive Injury Update Before Bowl Game
The Iowa Hawkeyes were already going to be shorthanded heading into their Music City Bowl matchup against the Missouri Tigers, as running back Kaleb Johnson opted out of the game to focus on preparing for the NFL Draft.
So when it was revealed the center Logan Jones had a cast on his arm earlier this week, alarm bells obviously sounded. Was Iowa going to be missing another key offensive player?
However, there has been some good news on that front.
Jones actually practiced with Iowa on Friday and was snapping with his left hand, an indication that he may try to play against Missouri on Monday afternoon.
The 23-year-old has been a stalwart along the Hawkeyes' offensive line for the past three seasons, making 38 starts and establishing himself as a legitimate NFL Draft prospect (although he announced he will be returning to Iowa City for 2025).
Jones played a critical role in opening up running lanes for Johnson this season, and with the superstar halfback not participating in the Music City Bowl, Jones and Iowa's offensive line will prove that much more important to make life easier for the Hawkeyes' running backs.
Iowa is looking to end what has been a rather disappointing season on a high note. The Hawkeyes went 8-4 during the regular season, but didn't beat a single ranked opponent and suffered ugly losses to Michigan State and UCLA.
The Hawkeyes have been outscored 127-7 in their last four games against ranked teams, and they will be looking to end that streak against the Tigers, who are ranked 19th.