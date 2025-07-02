Iowa Hawkeyes Receive Subpar Outlook For 2025 Season
As Iowa Hawkeyes' head coach Kirk Ferentz continues to ramp up the program for the 2025 college football season, the questions surround his squad are slowly beginning to build this offseason.
Longtime college football writer Phil Steele recently gave his Big Ten Conference rankings heading into the 2025 season, with the Hawkeyes at the No. 9 spot. The program sits one spot behind the Nebraska Cornhuskers while also being ahead of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Washington Huskies and Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
On3Sports' Dan Morrison gave his thoughts on Iowa's outlook in 2025, stating that the main question for the program is getting more consistent play from their offense.
"The question is still centered around whether or not the Hawkeyes can get more consistent play from their offense," Morrison wrote in regards to the Hawkeyes. "After all, with some consistently excellent defense and special teams, if the offense comes along, then Iowa could be competitive in the Big Ten again. Much of that is going to fall on the shoulders of Mark Gronowski."
Ferentz struck gold in the transfer portal this offseason with quarterback Mark Gronowski, who comes in with plenty of experience at the FCS level. In his four seasons with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, Gronowski threw for roughly 10,000 yards and 90 touchdowns, while leading his squad to back-to-back National Championships in 2022 and 2023. His dual-threat ability will allow for the Hawkeyes to expand their offensive game plan this season, as Gronowski has proven to be efficient in the air and on the ground.
In addition to stability at the quarterback position, running back Kamari Moulton is poised for a breakout season for the Hawkeyes in 2025. The junior rusher managed to rush for 5.6 yards per carry on 84 attempts last season as he waited for his time behind 2025 third-round pick Kaleb Johnson. The combination of Gronowski and Moulton gives offensive coordinator Tim Lester multiple threats on offense, something this team has lack in recent memory.
