Steelers Predicted to Trade for Former Iowa Star to Help Aaron Rodgers
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Noah Fant has not really lived up to expectations on the NFL level, especially over his last few seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers may represent a potential trade destination for him heading into 2025.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports has rattled off some NFL trade ideas for the remainder of the summer, and he has proposed that the Seahawks send Fant to the Steelers, which would provide new Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers with another weapon.
"Even after securing [D.K.] Metcalf as their new No. 1 wideout, the Steelers have reportedly been sniffing around for pass catchers, in part to replace the gifted but volatile [George] Pickens. And Fant -- more so than, say, the Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts -- would seem to be readily available in Seattle," Benjamin wrote.
Fant is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he caught 48 passes for 500 yards and a touchdown, representing his third straight mediocre season.
The 27-year-old was originally selected by the Denver Broncos with the 20th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft and spent the first three years of his career with the Broncos, posting over 60 catches for 670-plus yards in each of his final two seasons in the Mile High City.
However, Denver dealt Fant to Seattle in March 2022, and it has been downhill for the Iowa product ever since. As a matter of fact, he went over two years without catching a single touchdown pass with the Seahawks.
It has been a sharp contrast from Fant's time with the Hawkeyes, when he led the Big Ten with 11 receiving scores in 2017 and totaled 18 touchdowns across his last two campaigns at Iowa City.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Kings' Keegan Murray Receives Surprising Contract Prediction
MORE: Detroit Lions' Sam LaPorta Receives Ultimate Blessing
MORE: Minnesota Timberwolves Facing Painful Decision With Luka Garza
MORE: Insider Reveals Major Trade Update on Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Miss Out on Talented 2026 Recruit to Notre Dame