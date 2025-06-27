Inside The Hawkeyes

Oklahoma City Thunder Sign Former Iowa Standout

A former Iowa Hawkeyes star has signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder following the NBA Draft.

Matthew Schmidt

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Payton Sandfort (20) yells in excitement after scoring a three point basket Thursday, March 13, 2025, during the second round of the men's Big Ten tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Illinois Fighting Illini defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 106-94.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Payton Sandfort (20) yells in excitement after scoring a three point basket Thursday, March 13, 2025, during the second round of the men's Big Ten tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Illinois Fighting Illini defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 106-94. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Payton Sandfort did not hear his name called during the 2025 NBA Draft, but it appears that the youngster has found a home. And a good one, too.

Sandfort has signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Iowa has announced.

The 22-year-old will be joining the NBA champions, although he will surely have to fight tooth and nail to secure a roster spot.

Sandfort just completed a 2024-25 campaign in which he averaged 16.7 points, six rebounds and 2.9 assists over 31.9 minutes per game on 40.7/34.0/89.1 shooting splits.

The 6-foot-7 forward arrived at Iowa back in 2021 and spent four seasons with the Hawkeyes, establishing himself as one of the top offensive threats in the Big Ten.

It didn't take long for Sandfort to make an impact for Iowa, as he played in 34 games and connected on 36.6 percent of his three-point tries during his freshman year. The following season, he averaged double figures in scoring, posting 10.3 points and 4.4 boards a night.

Sandfort's breakout campaign did not come until his junior year, however, when he recorded 16.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while making 44.6 percent of his shots, 37.9 percent of his long-distance attempts and 91.1 percent of his free throws.

The Waukee, Ia. native has drawn comparisons to Boston Celtics sharpshooter Sam Hauser, although he doesn't quiet possess the same defensive acumen.

We'll see if Hauser is able to stick with the Thunder heading into the 2025-26 NBA season.

Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage

MOER: Steelers Predicted to Trade for Former Iowa Star to Help Aaron Rodgers

MORE: Kings' Keegan Murray Receives Surprising Contract Prediction

MORE: Detroit Lions' Sam LaPorta Receives Ultimate Blessing

MORE: Minnesota Timberwolves Facing Painful Decision With Luka Garza

MORE: Insider Reveals Major Trade Update on Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/Basketball