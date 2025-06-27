Oklahoma City Thunder Sign Former Iowa Standout
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Payton Sandfort did not hear his name called during the 2025 NBA Draft, but it appears that the youngster has found a home. And a good one, too.
Sandfort has signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Iowa has announced.
The 22-year-old will be joining the NBA champions, although he will surely have to fight tooth and nail to secure a roster spot.
Sandfort just completed a 2024-25 campaign in which he averaged 16.7 points, six rebounds and 2.9 assists over 31.9 minutes per game on 40.7/34.0/89.1 shooting splits.
The 6-foot-7 forward arrived at Iowa back in 2021 and spent four seasons with the Hawkeyes, establishing himself as one of the top offensive threats in the Big Ten.
It didn't take long for Sandfort to make an impact for Iowa, as he played in 34 games and connected on 36.6 percent of his three-point tries during his freshman year. The following season, he averaged double figures in scoring, posting 10.3 points and 4.4 boards a night.
Sandfort's breakout campaign did not come until his junior year, however, when he recorded 16.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while making 44.6 percent of his shots, 37.9 percent of his long-distance attempts and 91.1 percent of his free throws.
The Waukee, Ia. native has drawn comparisons to Boston Celtics sharpshooter Sam Hauser, although he doesn't quiet possess the same defensive acumen.
We'll see if Hauser is able to stick with the Thunder heading into the 2025-26 NBA season.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MOER: Steelers Predicted to Trade for Former Iowa Star to Help Aaron Rodgers
MORE: Kings' Keegan Murray Receives Surprising Contract Prediction
MORE: Detroit Lions' Sam LaPorta Receives Ultimate Blessing
MORE: Minnesota Timberwolves Facing Painful Decision With Luka Garza
MORE: Insider Reveals Major Trade Update on Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star