Iowa Earns Two Major Bowl Predictions
The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) (1-0) are beginning to pick up steam. Last week, a resounding 38-28 win to open up conference play over Rutgers (3-1) (0-1) steadied a once-unstable ship as the Hawkeyes had yet to flex any offensive muscle against FBS sides this season.
Against the Scarlet Knight, quarterback Mark Gronowski became the winningest quarterback in Division I history, wide receiver and kick returner Kaden Wetjen flew into the endzone on a monster kick return, all signaling good things on the horizon for Iowa faithful.
Even outside of Kinnick, momentum has begun to slowly shift toward head coach Kirk Ferentz’s side as ESPN boasted hopeful analytics for a future bowl game.
ESPN writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach published their combo bowl projections piece, and the Hawkeyes found comfortable territory.
Schlabach projected the Hawkeyes to face a daunting Tennessee Volunteers side in the ReliaQuest Bowl, Bonagura, meanwhile, tipped Ferentz’s squad to land in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl against Duke.
What is the matchup history?
Oddly enough, Tennessee and the Hawkeyes have probably a more expansive history than you’d imagine, that spans further back than the thumping 35-0 Citrus Bowl win in favor of the Volunteers. The two sides have met a further three times, with Tennessee snatching a 45-28 TaxSlayer Bowl win in 2015, a 23-22 Kickoff Classic in 1987. The sole victory for Iowa is a 28-22 1982 win in that season’s Peach Bowl
You go from a matchup that has seen its occasional square-offs to a never-before-seen game between the Hawkeyes and the Blue Devils.
Where do those teams stand today?
Tennessee (3-1) (0-1) has gotten off to a strong start. Their sole loss came in a heartbreaking 44-41 overtime loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. The lowest amount of points head coach Josh Heupel’s team has accumulated in this young season? Those 41 against the Bulldogs. This is a team that puts up points with ease and will cause problems against any defense in the nation.
Under Manny Diaz, the Blue Devils have started a little slower. Diaz’s squad has taken down Elon in a 45-17 win and NC State in a 45-33 win; however, those two wins sandwich a 45-19 and 34-27 loss to Illinois and Tulane, respectively.
Right now, though, a bowl game feels ages away, and in relative terms they are, there are. Conference play for a number of teams hasn’t even gotten started yet, so a number of schools in the nation have either not been tested or have been tested far pass what their conference play may realistically bring.
Your next chance to see the Hawkeyes take the field is against an Indiana side that the Associated Press touts as the 11th-ranked team in the nation. Kickoff takes place this week inside Kinnick at 3:30 PM
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!