Iowa Rules Out Two Stars vs. Michigan State
The Iowa Hawkeyes' secondary and tight end room will look significantly different when the Hawkeyes take the field against Michigan State for their finale at Kinnick Stadium.
Senior cornerback TJ Hall and senior tight end Hayden Large have been ruled out for Iowa's regular-season finale against the Spartans.
Hall has been one of the Big Ten's most productive defensive backs this season. He has charted 39 tackles, eight pass break-ups (Big Ten leader), and one interception across 10 starts. Large started in eight games at tight end, recording eight receptions for 52 yards.
With Hall unavailable, younger cornerback prospects will likely receive more playing time against an MSU offense that is still searching for consistency. Jaylen Watson, a sophomore from Detroit, Michigan, and redshirt freshman Rashad Godfrey Jr. from Plant City, Florida, are expected to assume larger roles in the secondary.
On the offensive side, the loss of Large opens the door for freshman tight end Thomas Meyer. Meyer, a 6-foot-4, 232-pound prospect from Clear Lake, Iowa, will have an opportunity to showcase his talent to Kirk Ferentz and the home crowd.
Iowa Receives Encouraging Injury Updates
The silver lining for Ferentz's team comes with some positive news on the offensive line front. After three key starters suffered injuries during last week's 26-21 loss to USC, the coaching staff is optimistic about their availability.
Right tackle Gennings Dunker, left guard Beau Stephens, and right guard Kade Pieper all left the USC game with some blows but are expected to suit up against Michigan State. The three seniors have anchored one of the most effective offensive lines in the country, allowing just 13 sacks.
"I think it's all realistic to think all three of them have a good chance to play," Ferentz said during a recent press conference. "Right now I'm optimistic, but cautiously optimistic."
For Iowa's defense, the challenge will be maintaining its elite standards despite losing Hall. Iowa's secondary has been ranked sixth in the nation in passing defense, allowing just 157.4 yards per game. However, only time will tell if they can maintain their momentum without one of the unit's key members.
The Hawkeyes sit at 6-4 with bowl eligibility already secured. The Spartans, on the other hand, are 3-7 this season. They have an awful record against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium, winning just twice in the last 30 years. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
Michigan State’s quarterback room has not been ideal, with backup QB Alessio Milivojevic taking the starter role ahead of Aidan Chiles, whose left foot injury has troubled him in the past few weeks. Milivojevic has suffered a lot behind an inconsistent offensive line, absorbing 12 sacks in just two starts. Iowa’s defense would fancy their chances against them and a blowout win might be on the cards.
