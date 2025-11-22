Iowa's Three Keys to Victory vs. Michigan State
The Iowa Hawkeyes' last game at Kinnick Stadium for the year is rapidly approaching on Nov. 22, with an expected win for the home team over Michigan State holding a lot more importance than meets the eye.
Here's three critical factors for the Hawkeyes to consider ahead of hosting the Spartans.
3. Getting Back in the Win Column
Iowa is coming off back-to-back losses. The Hawkeyes most recently lost to Oregon and USC. Iowa fell 18-16 against Oregon on Nov. 8, and then 26-21 most recently to USC.
"Obviously we are disappointed with the outcome over the weekend and came up short in that game. I thought our guys had great attitude and worked really hard, handled the week well," Ferentz said at his press conference this week leading up to play against MSU. "And USC did a great job in that second half, so give them credit. They made the plays that needed to be made."
The upcoming game against Michigan State serves as the Hawkeyes second-to-last game of the regular season schedule — they only have one road game against Nebraska on Nov. 28 left following plau against the Spartans.
A win for the Hawkeyes and quarterback Mark Gronowski is critical. Should Iowa win-out the rest of their schedule, the Hawkeyes and head coach Kirk Ferentz would improve their record from 6-4 to 8-4.
2. Embracing Senior Day Festivities
The upcoming matchup against Michigan State will also serve as the Hawkeyes' Senior Day. 28 players will be recognized, including Gronowski and wide receiver/return specialist Kaden Wetjen — a Williamsburg, Iowa native — who was previously No. 1 in the NCAA in punt returns and was also recognized as a midseason first-team All-American back in October.
Kick-off is slated for 2:35 p.m. EST, with the senior recognition ceremony scheduled for 2:18 p.m.
"We'll get to recognize 28 seniors on Saturday. It's a great group of guys. It's always kind of bittersweet, I think, for everybody involved, certainly for the players. It's the last time they're in Kinnick, which is a really special thing for each and every one of those guys," Ferentz said about celebrating his upcoming graduating class.
1. Sold Out, Home Field Advantage
The game against the Spartans is sold out, as recently announced by the Iowa Athletics Ticket office. It will serve as Iowa’s 28th consecutive sellout inside Kinnick Stadium dating back to the start of the 2022 season.
With a sold out crowd honoring a high number of players on the Iowa roster — all while facing off against a team with a 3-7 overall record — Hawkeyes fans can only expect the team to enter play on Nov. 22 with every advantage possible at their backs.
