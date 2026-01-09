Iowa Secures Commitment From Northern Illinois Transfer

The Iowa Hawkeyes are making strides towards rebuilding their depleted defensive unit. The program lost several key defensive players to graduation and the transfer portal. However, Kirk Ferentz and Co. are slowly crawling back to their usual strength.

Lance Ingold, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end from Northern Illinois, has committed to the Hawkeyes. It is the program's third defensive line acquisition in the transfer portal window. The player announced the decision to choose Iowa over Northwestern and Fresno State via X.

“Thank you Iowa for this opportunity!” Ingold wrote.

Thank you Iowa for this opportunity! pic.twitter.com/cFt8q33stJ — Lance Ingold (@LanceIngold) January 9, 2026

Ingold arrives in Iowa City with three years of eligibility remaining. The Rochester, Illinois native recorded 17 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 15 quarterback hurries during the 2025 season at Northern Illinois, while accumulating 11 pressures. As a true freshman in 2024, Ingold saw limited action, appearing in two regular-season games against Miami and Central Michigan.

Ingold becomes Iowa's third defensive lineman commitment in the portal window alongside Brice Stevenson (Holy Cross, 84 career tackles, 31 starts) and Kahmari Brown (Elon, 12 sacks, 66 tackles, 16 TFLs).

What Does Lance Ingold Bring to Iowa?

Iowa's defensive line was completely dismantled following the 2025 season. The program lost four primary starters, elite edge rusher Max Llewellyn (NFL Draft prospect), tackle Ethan Hurkett (49 tackles, 6 TFLs), Aaron Graves, and Jonah Pace, while reserve defensive end Brian Allen entered the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

With only Kenneth Merrieweather returning as an experienced defensive end (14 tackles as true freshman in 2025), Iowa's pass-rush rotation required immediate reinforcement. Ingold is capable of contributing edge-setting and containing responsibilities.

Ingold offers depth and potential for significant refinement under Parker's elite coaching. His length and athleticism suggest he could develop into an impactful contributor.

Iowa's Transfer Portal Window

Anthony Hawkins (Safety, Villanova)

Anthony Hawkins is a 6'3", 195-pound FCS Freshman All-American safety who recorded 59 tackles, 4 TFLs, two interceptions, and nine pass breakups at Villanova, earning elite recognition despite limited exposure. He carries three years of eligibility and chose Iowa over Kentucky and Wisconsin, committing after his official visit.

Eli Ozick (Kicker, North Dakota State)

Eli Ozick is a 5'11", 191-pound Fred Mitchell Award finalist from North Dakota State who made 16 of 18 field goals (88.9 percent accuracy) during 2025 with a season-long 54-yard make, while maintaining a 98.3 percent extra point conversion rate. He has two years of eligibility remaining and led the FCS in scoring with 106 points in 2024.

Brice Stevenson (Defensive Tackle, Holy Cross)

Brice Stevenson is a 6'1", 295-pound three-year Holy Cross starter with 84 career tackles and 8 TFLs across 31 starts and 1,300+ snaps. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Kahmari Brown (Edge Rusher, Elon)

Kahmari Brown is a 6'2", 220-pound FCS All-American edge rusher from Elon who recorded 12 sacks, 66 tackles, and 16 TFLs during 2025, the most prolific sack season in Elon program history. A back-to-back FCS All-American who chose Iowa over Purdue and NC State, Brown carries two years of eligibility.

