Iowa Steals UConn Defensive Lineman in Transfer Portal

Just hours before the transfer portal closes, the Iowa Hawkeyes were able to add another defensive player.

Defensive lineman Emmanuel Olagbaju heads to Iowa City after previously pledging his commitment to UConn.

Now, the former North Dakota defensive lineman sets his sights on the B1G. Coming off a season with two and a half sacks, Iowa has added yet another underclassman to their roster.

Olagbaju, a sophomore, is a Minnesota native. The 6'3'' 295-pound DL is the latest addition to Iowa's ever-growing roster thanks to their stellar 2025-26 transfer portal.

Olagbaju Heads To Iowa

Iowa has landed a commitment from popular North Dakota defensive line transfer Emmanuel Olagbaju, his agency @thebizofathlete tells me, @chris_hummer and @CodyNagel247 pic.twitter.com/3XktHyc029 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 16, 2026

While he isn't as dominant of a player as some of their other additions, this is a great depth piece for Phil Parker's defense. Olagbaju clearly has a ton of talent if UConn wanted him, but now it's an even larger upgrade as he goes from the Fighting Hawks to the Huskies to the Hawkeyes.

Olagbaju picked up nine tackles in 10 games played this season. His numbers may not jump off the chart, but Iowa knew they needed to do everything in their power to replace all of the star power they lost on defense.

Safeties and defensive backs have been a huge priority, but Iowa hasn't gone after too many guys who are 300-pounds. This is a key addition to a team that desperately needed a great portal, and they sure delivered on their promise.

Iowa took full advantage of the portal, and there's still time for someone else to join Olagbaju in Iowa City. Longtime head coach Kirk Ferentz has been able to adapt impressingly well for his age, and adding a guy like Olagbaju shows just how willing he is to keep Iowa in the mix when it comes to the top teams in the B1G.

Iowa's Defensive Additions

Olagbaju is the 12th player to come to Iowa in the portal, according to 247Sports. He joins Brice Stevenson as their defensive lineman alongside EDGE rushers Lance Ingold and Khamari Brown, in addition to safeties Xavier Styles, Tyler Brown, and Anthony Hawkins.

To compare, Stevenson, their other defensive line addition, stands 6'1'' 295-pounds. Stevenson is coming off his junior season at Holy Cross where he didn't record a sack, though he finished with 37 total tackles, far more than Olagbaju.

Whether either of those players are immediate starters or not remains to be seen, but either way they give this team a bit of extra depth that replaces all of the graduating seniors along with the select few transfers that decided to play elsewhere in 2026.

