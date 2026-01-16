Iowa Defender Makes American Bowl Roster

As of January 16, Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Aaron Graves is the lone player representing them in the American Bowl.

2026 marks the first time the American Bowl will be played as it is yet another senior bowl with scouts coming in from across the country.

NFL Network will next week's game which is set to take place in the greater Orlando area.

Originally, quarterback Mark Gronowski was confirmed for this game. He later accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl which put him out of the running to participate in this one as well.

Aaron Graves 2025 Season

🇺🇸 2026 American Bowl Defensive Linemen 🇺🇸



Team Guardians:

Jacobian Guillory II - LSU

Cole Brevard - Texas

Jahmeer Carter - Virginia

Rene Konga - Louisville

Anterio Thompson - Washington



Team Warhawks:

Tyre West - Tennessee

Aaron Graves - Iowa

Kody Huisman - Virginia Tech

Damon… pic.twitter.com/LkxqWJEWtC — The American Bowl (@TheAmericanBowl) January 16, 2026

Graves posted an emotional farewell on Instagram after his four-year journey with the Hawkeyes came to an end.

"I’m so blessed to have been able to be a part of this incredible program the last 4 years. It’s been one of the most incredible experiences of my life because of the teammates and brothers i got to go to work with every day, I’m gonna miss it #95 out," he wrote.

Graves ended 2025 with a bang as he secured a career high 37 total tackles and picked up his first career interception. His interception may have come on the road, but he returned it for 35 yards and that's a moment he won't soon forget.

While he only had one tackle in the ReliaQuest Bowl, Graves added another five sacks to his resume which puts his career total at 15.5. Graves, who set a career high in total tackles, matched his career high with 17 solo tackles.

Graves Stellar Career

WELCOME TO THE AMERICAN BOWL! 🇺🇸



Aaron Graves from @HawkeyeFootball has officially accepted his invitation to the 2026 American Bowl, where the nation’s top senior talent comes together to compete, represent their programs, and honor those who serve.



Next stop: Orlando 🇺🇸🏈… pic.twitter.com/F84GWoNKP4 — The American Bowl (@TheAmericanBowl) December 10, 2025

Prior to their game against Nebraska on November 28, Graves welcomed the newest member into his family, Grayson. Graves and his wife, Aubrey, welcomed their baby boy into the world as the Iowa native became a father prior to what was the final regular season game of his career.

His 2025 season was noteworthy for more reasons than one as Graves was named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, and he was also on the Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List with quite a few of his teammates.

While he didn't end up with either of those accomplishments, just being in that position shows how dominant the 6'5'' 295-pound defensive lineman has been not just this year, but throughout his entire career. Graves has one final college game in him, and he's Iowa's lone representation in an inaugural bowl game.

