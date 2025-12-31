Iowa's Six Offensive Seniors To Watch In ReliaQuest Bowl

College football is no joke, and no one knows that better than Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz. Ferentz is the longest tenured head coach in the game, and that's a record that won't be passed anytime soon.

It's safe to say he's seen it all during his time as head coach, but things continue to change with the transfer portal and NIL. Now, more than ever, Ferentz knows that his team could look completely different during a bowl game due to opt-outs.

Thankfully for Ferentz and company, this Iowa team isn't like that. Of the 27 seniors on their roster, not a single one decided to sit out vs. Vanderbilt. Iowa will be basically at full strength for the ReliaQuest Bowl which is the perfect way for these seniors to ride off into the sunset.

1. QB Mark Gronowski

While his numbers don't quite matchup to Heisman finalist QB Diego Pavia, no one can take anything away from what Gronowski did for this team. He may be a one-and-done style player, but he was the perfect bridge QB before Hank Brown or Jeremy Hecklinski takes over.

The Commodores defense is sub-par, so Gronowski could have a career day running all over the field. The Michigan State game marked his only game of the year without a rushing touchdown. He finished with eight passing TDs to 15 rushing TDs which goes to show how valuable his legs truly are.

2. WRs Sam Phillips/Jacob Gill

This post was meant to look at five players, but it's impossible to pick between either Phillips or Gill. Both had relatively similar numbers this season, though Phillips had six fewer receptions and finished with one more receiving yard.

That said, Gill has the lone touchdown between the two. Each are transfers who haven't been with the Hawkeyes that long, but Gronowski was in the same position and fans still fell in love with him. Iowa could be extremely thin at the WR position next year without either of these two.

3. WR/KR Kaden Wetjen

Sure, Wetjen is listed as a wide receiver, but that's not his speciality. The former JuCo player worked his way up the B1G ranks and eventually became one of, if not the best kick returner in Hawkeyes history. The Iowa native already has a 95 yard punt return and 100 yard kick return, so who knows what he'll be capable of against Vanderbilt.

4. Center Logan Jones/Left Guard Beau Stephens

No players represent Iowa Hawkeyes football more than these two. Offensive lineman never get the credit they deserve, so there's no reason to leave either Jones or Stephens off this list. Both have had tremendous seasons in their own-right, but Jones ended the year as the Rimington Trophy winner and he and Stephens were huge contributors to the team winning the Joe Moore Award. Iowa's offensive line better have reinforcements on the way because these two are impossible to replace.

