Previewing Iowa's Next Non-Conference Matchup

The Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball program could not have asked for a much better start, through two games, than they've managed under recently hired head coach Ben McCollum.
After pulling McCollum in this past spring, following their long-expected parting of ways with Fran McCaffery at the position, the new black and gold captain didn't have much time to piece together the team that would spearhead the 2025-26 season.
Groundwork For the Future
But after pulling from his own former roster with the Drake Bulldogs, digging into the transfer portal and signing just enough freshman talent to boot, the team has jumped out to a 2-0 start, dominating their duo of non-conference opponents thus far. The groundwork being put down in between highlight dunks and sequential defensive stops has been crucial for what the team will face in steeper competition going forward, too, and their first increase in difficulty of any kind is set to hit Carver-Hawkeye Arena this weekend.
In their third game of the current campaign, McCollum and the Hawkeyes will host Richard Pitino's Xavier Musketeers. Hailing out of the significantly improved (compared to recent years) Big East Conference, the Musketeers are also navigating their first year under a new head coach.
While the visiting team hasn't enjoyed quite the same level of runaway success that Iowa has, their 2-1 record still speaks to a potential challenge unlike any that the Hawkeyes have faced thus far.
High Potential in Wait
After starting 2-0, similarly to the black and gold, the Musketeers just suffered their first defeat under Coach Pitino in miserable blowout fashion, at home, to the Santa Clara Broncos of the West Coast Conference.
Clearly, Xavier has many problems to fix as a team under a new regime. But if Pitino's past at New Mexico should teach Iowa anything, it's that his teams, much like his father's arent to be underrepresented in the game's physical aspects. If Iowa wants to win, they'll have to outwork the Musketeers between the lines in a duel that will likely be paced much like your average B1G battle.
Beneficially for the Hawkeyes, Xavier hasn't scored more than 75 points in any of their three games this season. Iowa's defensive proclivities, taken in tandem with their own 75+ point performances in each of their wins, make the matchup a favorable one for the home team, even if slightly less so.
With the line now set at 14.5 in favor of the Hawkeyes, per FanDuel Sportsbook, Iowa can officially set expectations for what should be another solid win in front of a growingly present home crowd. Only, this time, the team they're facing may require a raised level of awareness compared to the previous two.
