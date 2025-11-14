Iowa vs. USC Picks and Predictions
No. 21 Iowa travels to face No. 17 USC on Saturday, November 15, in a critical top-25 matchup. Iowa enters at 6-3 after falling to No. 9 Oregon last weekend. The Hawkeyes have lost all three games this season to ranked opponents and currently sit outside playoff contention.
USC arrives at 7-2, undefeated at home with a perfect 5-0 record at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. For the Trojans, it is a must-win situation. They cannot afford a third loss if they want to remain in contention for the playoffs.
USC ranks second among all FBS teams in yards per game (503.2) and is tied for seventh in points per game (39.6). Iowa's defense, meanwhile, ranks fifth nationally in points allowed per game (13.7) and fourth in yards allowed per game (250.2).
The 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff will likely be affected by rain, with 2 inches of precipitation forecasted. So, what does the Iowa Hawkeyes On SI staff think?
Nishant Gupta, Staff Writer
Mark Gronowski and Co. have done enough to make me have their back. I believe Iowa will finally break its 12-game losing streak against ranked opponents against the Trojans. The elite defense will thrive in the rain while the quarterback runs riot with his dual-threat capabilities.
The Hawkeyes played in the rain last week, and that film might have provided them with some key details for the upcoming fixture. The rain will force the Trojans to a ground-based approach that favors Iowa's physical front seven.
Despite being underdogs, the Hawkeyes' red-zone efficiency and incredible defense will manage to pull off the upset at the Coliseum.
Iowa 25, USC 21
Jennifer Streeter, Staff Writer
Coming off a close 18-16 loss over Oregon, it's only natural to want the Hawkeyes to avoid back-to-back losses. Knowing that this game is in Los Angeles, it's hard to give Iowa the advantage. That bit of information is key — the Trojans have been remarkably consistent at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, winning 18 of their last 19 games versus non-AP-ranked teams.
I think it's safe to say that USC will probably end up edging out with the win, but I do think the game will be more competitive than most expect, especially with Iowa running back Kamari Moulton coming off rushing for 87 yards across 23 carries just last game.
Iowa 21, USC 24
Jordan Lawrenz, Staff Writer
I really, really want to pick Iowa but coming off their Oregon game AT HOME it’s really hard to see the Hawkeyes winning in LA. USC is a good team. They may not be GREAT, but they’re ranked for a reason.
Mark Gronowski is going to do his thing, there’s no doubt about that. I just think USC is going to get off to a hot start and Iowa is going to have a hard time coming back. A win here would be huge, but it seems like a bit of a stretch.
USC 27, Iowa 17
Jayesh Pagar, Staff Writer
I think we're walking into a tough environment at the Coliseum, but we've got a real shot here. USC's offense is explosive, averaging nearly 40 points at home, and Makai Lemon is the Big Ten's leading receiver. But our defense is elite, allowing just 13 points per game.
Last week against Oregon stings. We had them on the ropes, took the lead late with Gronowski's touchdown, but couldn't close. That 18-16 loss showed we can compete with ranked teams. The defense held Oregon to just 18 points.
If we bring that same intensity, control the clock with Kamari Moulton, and limit turnovers, we can grind this out. Our special teams and defense travel well. It'll be a dogfight, and while USC probably pulls it out late, we'll make them earn every point.
USC 24, Iowa 21
Lane Mills, Staff Writer
While I do think Iowa should probably win this game, the combined impact from losing yet another ranked duel, as well as the team having not played one away from home this season, suggests this USC matchup to be a poor one for the Hawkeyes.
It’ll likely be close, but given their recent hot stretch and uber-effective run game, the Trojans appear to be in a position to pull this one out by the time the final buzzer sounds, even if the Hawkeyes defense finds a way to make things interesting late-game.
Iowa 17, USC 24
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!