Iowa QB Accepts American Bowl Invite

In a world where there's the Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl, and Hula Bowl, there's now the American Bowl to throw into the mix.

Fifth-year senior quarterback Mark Gronowski is set to represent the Iowa Hawkeyes at the first ever American Bowl.

On January 22, seniors from across the country will come together to compete in the greater Orlando area. Live on the NFL Network, Gronowski will be on either the Warhawks or Guardians as he competes in his final collegiate game.

Mark Gronowski's Final Chance To Impress

WELCOME TO THE AMERICAN BOWL! 🇺🇸



Mark Gronowski from @HawkeyeFootball has officially accepted his invitation to the 2026 American Bowl, where the nation's top senior talent comes together to compete, represent their programs, and honor those who serve.



Next stop: Orlando 🇺🇸🏈… pic.twitter.com/pq5r86S6q0 — The American Bowl (@TheAmericanBowl) January 1, 2026

Coming off one of the best performances of his career in the ReliaQuest Bowl, Gronowski was thrilled to hear he'd have one final chance to take the field. While there aren't currently any other Hawkeyes in the American bowl, there are a slew of Iowa players suiting up for games similar to this one.

Gronowski is the all-time winningest quarterback in college football history. He's a two-time FCS Champion and decided to take his talents to the transfer portal prior to the 2025 season. While not a ton of teams looked his way, Iowa did, and that's a decision they won't forget anytime soon.

The 6'2'' 235-pound QB acts as a fullback, or even running back sometimes on the field. He may not have ended the year with a million passing yards, but he was a true facilitator and used his arm to lead a huge comeback victory at Kinnick vs. Michigan State.

It was by far a flawless year from Gronowski, but he always did everything he could to get the job done. With Iowa's four losses being by a combined 15 points, all to ranked opponents, he was able to put that noise to rest as he led the team to victory vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt on New Years Eve.

What Is The American Bowl?

🎟️ TICKETS ON SALE NOW 🎟️



The inaugural American Bowl kicks off on NFL Network Primetime, Thursday, January 22nd.



Limited seating available - Don't miss your chance to witness the nation's top 2026 NFL Draft prospects during Draft Season's newest tradition!



⏰ 8 PM ET

📍… pic.twitter.com/X3SQSkQKiB — The American Bowl (@TheAmericanBowl) December 16, 2025

In their Mission Statement, the American Bowl made it very clear this game is all about supporting the active military and veterans. They've partnered with Zero Mils and Soldiers to Sidelines to "create post-active-service career opportunities for veterans on the football field."

Seeing as this is the first ever rendition of this game, Gronowski will have a chance to etch his name in history. It's unknown how long he'll get to be on the field as everyone gets playing time in a game like this, but he'll be on a national audience as this game airs live on the NFL Network.

