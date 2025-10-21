Iowa Senior Named Defensive Player of the Week
While there were many highlights in the Iowa Hawkeyes 25-24 win over Penn State, safety Xavier Nwankpa's defensive performance may have stood out the most. Against backup quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, Nwankpa took advantage of playing the freshman.
In total, the Iowa native finished with 10 tackles, one forced fumble, and one interception. Not only was it his first double-digit tackle game of the season, but prior to playing the Nittany Lions, he hadn't gotten an interception or forced a fumble.
Xavier Nwankpa's Game To Remember
While wide receiver Kaden Wetjen has been named B1G Special Teams Player of the Week (twice), this is the first time this season a Hawkeyes player has won the defensive honor. Head coach Kirk Ferentz prides this team on their defense, and it's one of the main reasons they were able to take down PSU.
By the end of the 60 minutes, Nwankpa finished with seven solo tackles. For reference, his season high in total tackles this season was seven, a number he hit against No. 16 Iowa State and Rutgers. With 10 total tackles against the Nittany Lions, he surpassed his total number of tackles from the last two games combined.
Shockingly, Nwankpa's forced fumble was the first of his career. In his fourth season with the Hawkeyes, the 6'2'' 213-pound defensive back has caught an interception in all but his junior season. With five games remaining, Nwankpa has a chance to haul in a second interception for the first time in his career.
Nwankpa Looks To Keep The Momentum Going
Despite having the same record (5-2) as Minnesota, Iowa heads into their October 25 matchup as massive favorites. The Golden Gophers just knocked Nebraska out of the AP Top 25, but clearly Iowa is seen as the higher-caliber team.
With players like Nwankpa, it's not hard to see why. Quarterback Mark Gronowski has been setting records left and right, but now Iowa has defensive players joining the party. In fact, Nwankpa is, "the first Hawkeye defender to earn Big Ten weekly honors since Aaron Graves a year ago on Oct. 14, 2024."
Iowa confirmed 10 tackles tied the senior's career high. Throughout his four-year career, he now has 132 total tackles. October 12, 2024 marked the last time Nwankpa had 10 tackles in a game. While seven solo tackles in a game seems extremely impressive, it's nothing new to Nwankpa as he's accomplished that feat once in each season.
