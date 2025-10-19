Kickoff Time Revealed for Iowa vs. Minnesota
Iowa Hawkeyes fans have not been thrilled with the team's kickoff times this season. After countless night games, the Hawkeyes are finally back to the afternoon. While they aren't playing in the first game of the day, the latest edition of the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers rivalry is set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Less than 24 hours after defeating Penn State, Iowa revealed that their Minnesota matchup would be at the same time as their Indiana game was on September 27. After a pair of night games, Hawkeyes fans will set their televisions to CBS as they take on the Golden Gophers.
On paper, this is an extremely tough matchup to predict. Minnesota is coming off their biggest win of the year, a 24-6 blowout over No. 25 Nebraska. To no surprise the Cornhuskers are no longer rated. Minnesota remains unranked, as do the Hawkeyes.
Each team holds the same record: 5-2 (3-1). For Iowa, their loss to Iowa State no longer looks as good as the Cyclones are no longer ranked. That takes nothing away from their 20-15 loss to No. 11 Indiana, a team that is now ranked No. 2.
Coincidentally, the only team ahead of the Hoosiers is Ohio State. A few weeks ago, Minnesota was crushed by the Buckeyes, 42-3. Iowa's loss to Indiana was far worse than Minnesota's, but the Hawkeyes most recent win against Penn State doesn't match up to the Gophers demolition of the Cornhuskers.
Shockingly, Rutgers is the only team that each of these squads have played this season. Iowa faced the Scarlett Knights first, taking them down, 38-28, on September 19. The next week, Minnesota had their turn as they defeated Rutgers, 31-28. With that being their only joint opponent thus far, it further paints the picture of how evenly matched these teams are.
Looking ahead, both Iowa and Minnesota will play Michigan State and Oregon in the coming weeks. The Hawkeyes are tasked with playing the No. 6 team in the nation on October 8, one week before the Ducks are set to face off with Minnesota.
After playing Iowa, Minnesota will host Michigan State. The Spartans have been horrendous in their last four games, and that's a team the Hawkeyes have the pleasure of facing on November 22, two weeks after the Golden Gophers get their hands on them. With just five games remaining, either Iowa or Minnesota will become bowl eligible on October 25.
