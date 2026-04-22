Iowa's Kaden Wetjen May Be Top Special Teamer in NFL Draft

Kaden Wetjen will likely hear his name called during the NFL Draft this weekend. The Iowa Hawkeyes return specialist could be a popular target for teams searching for an impact special teamer, and maybe work a bit as a receiver.



Wetjen has the skillset to do a little of everything in the NFL, but how early can he expect to be drafted with limited production on offense?

Wetjen: From JUCO Player and Iowa Walk-On to Big Ten Record Breaker

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) gets yards after the catch as Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown (14) attempts the tackle during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Wetjen was a do-it-all star at Williamsburg High School, playing running back, wide receiver, defensive back, and returnman. However, the academic all-conference star went overlooked as a recruit and received no stars from any of the main recruiting sites.



As a result, he was forced to begin his college years at Iowa Western Community College.

As a receiver, Wetjen had 1,584 all-purpose yards and seven total touchdowns in two seasons. He then transferred to Iowa as a walk-on and redshirted his first season in 2022.



Wetjen made his first appearance as a Hawkeye the following season as a reserve. He played in all 14 games and led the team with 14 kickoff returns for 335 yards.

Wetjen continued to make an impact as a special teamer in 2024, leading the FBS with 1,055 total return yards and 727 kickoff return yards, was named the Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year, first-team All-Big Ten, first-team All-America, and won the Jet Award for being the nation's top returner.



Wetjen also made his first start at wide receiver that season and totaled three catches for 46 yards in two total games.

In 2025, Wetjen was named Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year, first-team All-Big Ten, and won the Jet Award for a second consecutive season after racking up 563 punt return yards and three touchdowns, and 476 kick return yards and one touchdown.



He became the first player in Big Ten history to score three punt returns and a kickoff return for a touchdown in one season.



At receiver, Wetjen started six games and posted career-highs with 20 receptions for 151 yards and one touchdown. He also had 15 carries for 79 yards and two scores, finishing his Iowa career with 2,821 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns in 40 games and seven starts.

Wetjen Ranks Poorly at NFL Combine

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa wideout Kaden Wetjen (WO44) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wetjen measured in at 5-foot-9 3/8 and 193 pounds with 29 5/8-inch arms and 8 1/2-inch hands. His small stature didn't help as his production score ranked 40th, his athleticism score ranked 30th and his total score ranked 41st out of the receivers that participated in the combine.



NFL.com gave Wetjen a prospect grade of 5.98, which categorizes him as an "Average Backup Or Special Teamer."

Drill Result (WR Ranking) 40-Yard Dash 4.47 Seconds (T-21st) 10-Yard Split 1.58 Seconds (T-21st) Vertical Jump 35.5" (20th) 3-Cone Drill 6.95 Seconds (3rd) 20-Yard Shuttle 4.44 Seconds (7th)

"Wetjen is a return specialist first and foremost," NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. "He’s a threat to flip the field at any time as a punt returner. He eludes or breaks the first tackle try and maneuvers around opponents in the open field with great vision. Better hang-time and faster contain should slow his production, but he’ll still be a threat.



"He can handle pitch plays and swing passes from the backfield or shallow crossers and over routes as a slot receiver. Wetjen offers immediate value as a returner, while a crafty play-caller is likely to install packaged plays for him each week."

Wetjen Seen as Day 3 Selection in NFL Draft

Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) receives the opening kickoff against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | Ross Harried-Imagn Images

Wetjen is, without a doubt, an elite return man. He was the only FBS player to have both a kickoff return and a punt return touchdown in 2025, and was the first player since 2009 to have a rushing, receiving, a punt return and a kick return touchdown in the same season.



However, the big question around Wetjen is how he can play as a receiver in the NFL. He caught just 23 passes on 30 targets at Iowa, 22 of which came within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. Not only is he an unproven threat downfield, but he is also quite small with an even smaller catch radius.

Wetjen has been projected to go anywhere between the fourth and sixth rounds, but no matter where he is selected, he should have a chance to start on special teams.