Odds & Trends: Iowa at Maryland

Looking at Friday Night's B1G Matchup from a Betting Angle

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The eyes of the college football world and beyond will be focused on College Park, Md. Friday night. A pair of unbeaten teams set out to show they're contenders and not pretenders.

Fifth-ranked Iowa travels to Maryland for a contest airing nationally on FS1 (7 p.m. CT). BYU, Miami, Virginia and Houston also are in action Friday, but the Big Ten tilt is the marquee event.

Plenty of people will want a piece of the action. So, let's take a look at the matchup from a gambling perspective in our weekly Odds & Trends piece:

Point Spreads: The game opened at Iowa -3.0 at Vegas Insider (VI). The VI consensus showed the number in the same place as of Thursday afternoon. Fan Duel put it at the Hawkeyes -3.5, while Draft Kings, Points Bet, Super Book, Circa, BetMGM and Caesar's were lined up with the visitors -3.0.

If you're shopping locally, Elite Sportsbook in Riverside, Iowa, and the Hard Rock Sportsbook in Sioux City each had it at Iowa -3.0.

Money Lines: The VI consensus opened with Iowa -180 and Maryland +155. Iowa's number dropped to -160 as of Thursday afternoon with Maryland's falling to +140. Fan Duel was the high on the Hawkeyes at -170 with BetMGM Draft the lowest at Hawkeyes at -150. BetMGM is the low on Maryland (+125) and all but two books sharing the high (+140).

Locally, Elite showed Iowa at -160 and Hard Rock had the Hawkeyes at -165. They both put Maryland at +140.

Over/Under: Also referred to as "the total", this number represents the amount of combined points scored by the two teams. As of Thursday afternoon, VI consensus puts it at 47.5, up from the 46.5 open. Draft Kings and Sports Book were the high at 48.0.

Locally, Elite and Hard Rock each showed it at 47.5.

Public Percentages Wagered: Books track the percentages of bets placed on each team in a given game.

As of Thursday afternoon, 58 percent of the wagers were made on the Hawkeyes, according to ActionNetwork.com, which showed the point spread as Maryland +3.5.

These percentages often shift as the game draws closer. The "sharps" (professional gamblers) frequently come in late with their bets.

Maryland Trends

-Terrapins are 4-1 Against The Spread in their last 5 home games.

-Maryland is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games overall.

-Terrapins are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 conference games.

-Maryland is 7-20 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.

-Terrapins are 5-12 ATS in their last 17 games as an underdog.

-Under is 4-0 in Maryland's last 4 conference games.

-Under is 6-1 in Terrapins last 7 games overall.

Iowa Trends

-Hawkeyes are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 road games.

-Iowa is 6-1-1 ATS in its last 8 conference games.

-Hawkeyes are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

-Iowa is 20-6 ATS in its last 26 games as a road favorite.

-Hawkeyes are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games as a favorite.

-Under is 5-0 in Iowa's last 5 games overall.

-Under is 6-0 in Hawkeyes last 6 games in October.

Matchup Trends

-None worth noting. Teams only have met three times.