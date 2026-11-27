Kirk Ferentz has never wavered. He has been as steady as they come for nearly three decades during his tenure as the head coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes. It's never flashy. Some might find it boring. But he wins. And he wins a lot of games. This year, he has Iowa at 9-2, with a chance for something more.

Iowa welcomes the Nebraska Cornhuskers to Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday for a showdown that has been in the works for quite some time. It's Iowa's chance to make some national noise, get to 10 wins, and give itself a shot at the College Football Playoff and Big Ten Championship.

It isn't going to be easy, though. Nebraska is coming in with a ton of confidence after taking down Ohio State, and would love nothing more than to rain on Iowa's parade. The Hawkeyes have some matchups they can win, and those are going to be key for Iowa to get the job done.

Avoid the haymaker

Nebraska has nothing to lose in this game. The Cornhuskers are already bowl-eligible at 7-4, and not much will change for them regardless of the outcome. That makes this team incredibly dangerous. Playing a team with nothing to lose is scary.

There is no reason Nebraska isn't going to come out with shot plays or look to put up a touchdown early on Iowa to limit Kinnick Stadium's impact. Iowa has to be ready for that and force Nebraska to sustain drives. That's a gamble Iowa will make with any team.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Play your game. Limit trickery.

Iowa needs to settle in early, control the tempo, and not get caught up in the moment. Nebraska is going to come out with a ton of energy. Iowa can't fall into the trap of trying to match it and get outside of itself. That's when teams get into trouble.

Fortunately, Iowa is one of the most disciplined teams in America, and it will need to be locked in on Friday when this game kicks off. Iowa can't fall asleep on trick plays, special teams, or any other gimmicks.

Force Nebraska's hand

The Cornhuskers have two talented receivers, Kwazi Gilmer and Jacory Barney Jr. Gilmer has 676 yards and eight touchdowns, while Barney has 580 yards and three touchdowns. That is how Iowa can get hurt in this game.

The Hawkeyes have to be able to stop the run game without sending extra reinforcements. This allows Iowa to drop back into coverage and be comfortable, without exposing the secondary to too many one-on-one situations without help.

The Hawkeyes have been elite at stopping the run this year, and it may never be needed more than it is in this game to slow down quarterback Anthony Colandrea and running backs Jamal Rule and Mekhi Nelson.