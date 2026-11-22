The Iowa Hawkeyes are 9-2 and entering the final week of the regular season with new life in terms of making the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis. It's not necessarily in Iowa's favor, but there is a path that isn't too far-fetched.

Iowa has to take care of the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Black Friday before we can look at Indianapolis, but being in this position is something special for the Hawkeyes, who just took care of Illinois in a strong 34-17 win.

Kirk Ferentz is going to have the Iowa Hawkeyes solely focused on what they can control, which is Nebraska. That's where we come into play. We can take a look at what has to happen to give the Hawkeyes a chance at the Big Ten title and an automatic College Football Playoff bid.

Iowa's Big Ten Championship scenarios

Iowa is in a logjam of teams at 6-2 in conference play. Oregon and Indiana are also 6-2. Ahead of them is UCLA, which is 7-1 in Big Ten play. That's where it starts for Iowa. A UCLA win slams the door shut, but if UCLA loses, Iowa has life.

Here are the games in the Big Ten next weekend that could impact things:



Iowa vs. Nebraska, Friday at 11 a.m. CT

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota, Friday at 6 p.m. CT

Ohio State vs. Michigan, Saturday at 11 a.m. CT

UCLA vs. USC, Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT

Indiana vs. Purdue, Saturday at 6 p.m. CT

Oregon vs. Washington, Saturday at 6:3

Iowa win + UCLA loss + Oregon Win: Iowa plays Oregon in the Big Ten Championship

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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This is the clearest path for Iowa to make it to Indianapolis. Handle business. See UCLA drop one to USC in the final week. And you have a date with Oregon in the Big Ten Championship if the Ducks take care of business.

Iowa win + Oregon loss + Indiana win + UCLA loss + Minnesota loss: Iowa plays Indiana in the Big Ten Championship

The quirk here is that the Minnesota-Wisconsin game comes into play due to tiebreakers. Iowa has a loss to Minnesota on its resume. In this event, Iowa could draw the Hoosiers.

Iowa win + UCLA win + Indiana loss + Oregon loss: Iowa plays UCLA in the Big Ten Championship

This is unlikely for the sole reason that Indiana plays Purdue next weekend. The Hoosiers are going to be heavy favorites. Don't count on this one.

Iowa win + Oregon loss + UCLA win + Indiana win + Wisconsin win: Iowa plays UCLA in the Big Ten Championship

This is where things get a little bonkers. This scenario sees Iowa needing Wisconsin to win if only Oregon loses. This path requires the most pieces to break the right way. It's a long shot, but it's mathematically possible.