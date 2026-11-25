What more could you ask for? I mean, really. The Iowa Hawkeyes are 9-2. A win gets them to that magical 10-win threshold, keeps them alive in the race to go to the Big Ten Championship game, and keeps them in the College Football Playoff conversation. What more can you want?

Iowa gets a chance to prove itself against a Nebraska team fresh off an upset of the Ohio State Buckeyes, which actually helped the Hawkeyes. Now, less than a week later, the two meet up atKinnick Stadium to battle it out for the Heroes Trophy.

Iowa vs Nebraska betting odds, spread, total

Spread: Iowa -4.5 (-112), Nebraska +4.5 (-108)

Money Line: Iowa -205, Nebraska +270

Total: Over 39.5 (-110), Under 39.5 (-110)



Odds are courtesy of DraftKings

The line for this game opened up with the Iowa Hawkeyes as 6.5-point favorites. That has understandably dwindled to 4.5 points after the Cornhuskers notched the victory over Ohio State. The public is jumping on Nebraska after that showing.

How to watch Iowa vs Nebraska, time, TV channel, streaming

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

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This game garners the nationally televised slot each Black Friday. It's a college football tradition to finish your cup of coffee, get to the couch, and tune in to Iowa and Nebraska playing for the Heroes Trophy. It's the way college football is supposed to be ingested.

Riley Donald's Iowa vs Nebraska Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 20, Nebraska 17



Get ready for four quarters of gut-wrenching stress and an elevated heart rate in this game. It's going to be tight, competitive, and physical until the very end. Iowa plays a physical and demanding style of play, but Nebraska won't shy away from it.

Nebraska's defense can do to Iowa what Iowa does to many other teams. The question is going to be who can pop just enough big plays or find sustained success on enough drives to manufacture points. I lean Iowa in that world.

Iowa running back L.J. Phillips Jr. is playing the best of any running back in this game right now, and his physical style of running could not be more perfectly suited for Friday against Nebraska. He is going to earn tough, gritty yards that add up and wear down the Cornhuskers.

Hank Brown won't have to be elite, but he will need to hit just enough downfield throws and a few third-down conversions to keep the chains moving. That's where I think he can win the quarterback battle. Iowa's defense is quietly finding the turnover recipe.

The Hawkeyes' defense and Kinnick Stadium combine to make life really, really hard on opposing offenses, and I think the Hawkeyes get one of their patented late-game turnovers that sees Kinnick Stadium come fully unglued as they seal a 10-2 record.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.