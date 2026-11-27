How many different forecasts have we seen for the annual Black Friday game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers? The Heroes Trophy game has been all over the place. We've had rain, freezing cold, and this year, it looks like things are going to be pristine.

It's rare. It's November 27, and it's Iowa City, Iowa. But things are looking lovely for a little Black Friday football, with a whole heck of a lot riding on this game. When kickoff rolls around at 11 a.m. CT, things are going to be perfect for this regular-season finale between Iowa and Nebraska.

Iowa vs Nebraska Forecast

Temperatures: High of 44 degrees, RealFeel of 41 degrees at kickoff, low of 33 degrees



Chance of Precipitation: 15% chance of precipitation, with a mix of sun and clouds, creating dry weather on Black Friday



Wind: 7mph to the West, with gusts up to 14mph to the West



Humidity: High of 93% humidity, 76% humidity at kickoff

Can you ask for a better forecast for this game? Sure, there is going to be a little crispness in the air, but isn't that what Big Ten football and late-season games at Kinnick Stadium are all about? For all of the other forecasts this game has seen, this is about as good as it gets for watching football.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Who does this forecast favor?

This forecast is a non-factor for this game. Unlike a few years ago, when this rivalry was played at Kinnick Stadium, when it was below freezing, which limited the offenses somewhat, this weather will see both teams with everything in their playbooks at their disposal.

The wind is minimal. The chance of rain is not high during this game. The special teams units shouldn't have too many external factors to worry about, which is rather large in a game that figures to be close and could see those units called upon in the biggest moments.

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

I don't think that Iowa fans or Kinnick Stadium were ever going to fail to pack this place and be frenzied. It could be sleeting and miserable weather, and Iowa fans would still be creating noise and chaos. This forecast only helps with what Iowa fans can do to impact this game.

Every single false start or any bit of added difficulty for Nebraska to communicate is going to matter. Kinnick Stadium is made for these moments, and I expect it to be rocking on Friday.