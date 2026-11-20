The Iowa Hawkeyes have a huge showdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini this weekend, which cannot be overlooked. Illinois is going to take its best swing at the 8-2 Hawkeyes in hopes of derailing a special season.

If Iowa can get out of Champaign cleanly, the focus turns to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who visit Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday, as is tradition, for the Heroes Trophy game. The early odds lean Iowa by a bit more than I expected.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers betting odds, spread, total

Spread: Iowa -6.5 (-110), Nebraska +6.5 (-110)



Total: Over 38.5 (-110), Under 38.5 (-110)



Odds are courtesy of DraftKings

This line is a tad bigger than I expected it to be. Like the Cy-Hawk game against Iowa State, this game always finds a way to be close and comes down to a late-game mistake or game-changing play from someone. I expect this game to be four quarters of stress for both sides.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers History

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All-Time Series: Nebraska leads 30-23-3



Last 10 Meetings: Iowa leads 9-1



Last Game at Iowa: Iowa won 13-10 on November 29, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa



Last Meeting: Iowa won 40-16 on November 28, 2025 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska

Iowa has owned this series over the last decade and beyond. In the last 11 meetings, Iowa has won 10 of them. The wins have come in many ways. Last year, 2025, the Hawkeyes won in a rout of Nebraska at home.

The 2023 and 2024 matchups saw late-game heroics from Iowa, or breakdowns from Nebraska, depending on who you are. This year's game is another one Iowa gets at home in Kinnick Stadium, which may be the most important factor of all, with everything potentially at stake.

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

There is a real chance Iowa enters this game at 9-2, with a shot at the College Football Playoff still within reach. Iowa needs a little help, but if that happens, this game could be one of the biggest Iowa-Nebraska games ever.

Having this at Kinnick, as I said earlier, can't be overstated. If Iowa has a shot at getting to 10-2 and pushes its chips to the center of the CFP table, Kinnick Stadium will be a spectacle to see on Black Friday, with 70,000 rabid fans.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.