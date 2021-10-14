Odds & Trends: Purdue Up for Iowa Homecoming

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa Football is making you money if you've been on the Hawkeye train. It's 7-1 against the spread in its last eight games.

Purdue is next up for the No. 2 team in the country. Iowa is going for its 13th outright win in a row, which would tie the third longest streak in school history ('08-09).

The Boilermakers have been a thorn in Iowa's side, winning three of the last four in this series, including a 24-20 decision last season in West Lafayette.

Here's a look at this year's matchup from a gambling perspective:

Point Spreads: The game opened at Iowa -11.0 at Vegas Insider (VI). The VI consensus showed the number at the Hawkeyes -12.0 as of Thursday morning. BetMGM had it at Purdue +12.0 with Caesars, Circa, Fan Duel, Draft Kings, Points Bet and Super Book all showing the Boilermakers +11.5.

If you're shopping locally, Elite Sportsbook in Riverside, Iowa, and the Hard Rock Sportsbook in Sioux City each had it at Iowa -11.5.

Money Lines: The VI consensus opened with Iowa -500 and Purdue +400. Iowa's number moved to -440 as of Thursday morning with Purdue at +360. Fan Duel was the high on the Hawkeyes at -600 with Caesars the lowest on the Hawkeyes at -440. BetMGM is the low on Purdue (+340) and Fan Duel the high (+420).

Locally, Elite showed Iowa at -500 and Purdue at +375. Hard Rock had the Hawkeyes at -470 and the Boilermakers at +350.

Over/Under: Also referred to as "the total", this number represents the amount of combined points scored by the two teams. As of Thursday afternoon, VI consensus puts it at 43.0, up from the 45.5 open. Fan Duel was the low at 42.5. Everyone else in the consensus was at 43.0.

Locally, Elite and Hard Rock each showed it at 43.0.

Public Percentages Wagered: Books track the percentages of bets placed on each team in a given game.

As of Thursday morning, 60 percent of the wagers were made on the Hawkeyes, according to ActionNetwork.com, which showed the point spread as Purdue +11.5.

These percentages often shift as the game draws closer. The "sharps" (professional gamblers) frequently come in late with their bets.

Purdue Trends

-Boilermakers are 8-2 Against The Spread (ATS) in their last 10 games as an underdog.

-Purdue is 18-6-2 ATS in its last 26 games as a road underdog.

-Boilermakers are 5-2 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.

-Purdue is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games overall.

-Boilermakers are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 conference games.

-Under is 6-0 in Purdue's last 6 games overall.

-Under is 5-0 in Boilermakers last 5 games in October.

Iowa Trends

-Hawkeyes are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 conference games.

-Iowa is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games overall.

-Hawkeyes are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite.

-Iowa is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 home games.

-Hawkeyes are 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 games in October.

-Under is 5-1 in Iowa's last 6 home games.

-Under is 5-2 in Hawkeyes last 7 games overall.

Matchup Trends

-Road team is 9-2 ATS in their last 11 meetings.

-Boilermakers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 meetings in Iowa.