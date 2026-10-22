Unsuspecting Heroes: 3 Iowa Hawkeyes With the Most to Prove Against Minnesota

Let's just face it, rivalry games are a weird, weird thing in college football. They don't make much sense half the time. Weird plays somehow decide games. And it often takes a few lucky bounces or unsuspecting performances to take home a rivalry game trophy.

There is a good chance that some of that will come into play this weekend when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Floyd of Rosedale rivalry at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Let's explore a few unsung Hawkeyes ready to shine in the spotlight.

Boston Everitt, Punter

My gut tells me that Iowa and Minnesota are going to slow-play this game. With both teams coming out of the bye, there is going to be some extra caution about not making the early mistake that puts your team in a hole. The emphasis flips to field position, which is Boston Everitt's specialty.

Halfway through the season, he has proven outstanding at dropping punts deep in opponents' territory, with 63% of his punts, 17-of-27, landing inside the 20. If he can keep this up, I'm taking Iowa's defense over four quarters against Minnesota's offense staring at a long field.

Xavier Styles, Safety

Xavier Styles was given his chance against Washington before the bye week, and he delivered. The transfer from Robert Morris posted nine total tackles in his first extended action, earning the nod this week at starting safety alongside Zach Lutmer, which speaks to Phil Parker's trust in him.

It's clear that Xavier Styles is ready to come up and provide support in the run game. I believe that's what has earned him the nod, and that it is how he can impact the game against Minnesota. His willingness to get involved in the box allows Lutmer to play freely and attack the ball in the air.

Bryce Hawthorne, DL

Bryce Hawthorne could be in store for his biggest game yet as an Iowa Hawkeye. The matchup against Minnesota sets up incredibly well for Iowa's interior defensive lineman, who is playing great football this year. He has 19 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks through six games.

First, if we can be a force in the interior once again, either making the play or eating blocks to clear up Jayden Montgomery and Cam Buffington, it's going to make life hard for the Gophers' run game. That leads to Hawthorne being able to pass rush freely against Minnesota's stout pass protection.