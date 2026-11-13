Iowa vs. Purdue: Which Hawkeyes Have the Most to Gain?

At this point in the season, no game in the Big Ten is easy. Everyone knows what the other team wants to do. The blueprint is out. It's about executing and doing the little things better than your opponent down the stretch. The Iowa Hawkeyes have a trio that can shine doing this this week.

I don't think it's the headlining names, either. Those players will stand out, but this weekend, Iowa has an opportunity to see some starters ascend to that next level with a big game against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Jaylen Watson, CB

Purdue is going to be forced to sling it against Iowa. The way these teams play breeds a matchup where Purdue's run game is stifled, which puts them behind the sticks. That creates passing downs, which puts pressure on Iowa's cornerbacks, Jaylen Watson and Deshaun Lee.

I anticipate Purdue will target Jaylen Watson more than Deshaun Lee and test him more in this game to see how he holds up. This week, head coach Kirk Ferentz talked about Watson nursing an elbow sprain, but said he should be good to go.

Purdue is going to try to find out if that elbow is any sort of issue early in this game, while staying away from Deshuan Lee. If Watson can hold up, this defense becomes even harder to move the ball against.

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L.J. Phillips Jr., RB

L.J. Phillips Jr. said himself that he doesn't want to be just a one-hit wonder. He wants to turn his breakout performance against Northwestern into something more and churn out more big games for the Hawkeyes' offense. Well, this is going to be his chance to do it with the bulk of the workload.

Phillips jumped to the top of the running back depth chart for Iowa this week after showing he can handle 21 carries, as he did against Northwestern last week. He should get just as many touches against a Purdue run defense that gives up ground.

Jacob Wallace, CASH

Jacob Wallace had a strong game against Northwestern last weekend, registering 6 tackles on defense. He should see a lot of work against Purdue, which is going to try to hit Iowa with a lot of passes that they can catch and run to, essentially replacing the run game, which will be a struggle.

Wallace, in the CASH position, is going to be firmly planted right in the middle of all of that. He will have to come up in run support, make open-field tackles, and not allow Purdue to turn short completions into long gains that allow them to wiggle out of having to sustain long drives.