Respond, Rally, Resilient: Iowa Football's Keys to Victory Against Washington

Kickoff against the Washington Huskies (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) is looming for the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten), and it's a game the Hawkeyes need to do whatever it takes to win. Getting to the bye week at 5-1 would be an ideal position for Iowa, but it doesn't come without hurdles.

Iowa is going to be navigating some movement at the quarterback position, with the odds growing that Jeremy Hecklinski could be under center come Friday night.



That is going to put pressure on the defense, but Iowa has a few areas it can exploit to gain an advantage. A few of those areas are on the field, while some are mentality-related.

Let Joseph Anderson find a pass-rushing rhythm

Iowa's pass rush hasn't been bad by any means. It ranks near the middle of the pack in terms of getting home to the quarterback. That's just what it is. It's been okay. Iowa, though, expects a bit more.

The Hawkeyes seem to have found something in Joseph Anderson. At 6-foot-6, Anderson has some serious length to add to Iowa's pass rush. He's starting to turn a corner, too, it seems. He has three sacks on the year in his three appearances. His total doubles anyone else on the Hawkeyes' roster.

Iowa needs pressure against Demond Williams Jr. in this game, and I think it's time to let Joseph Anderson get consistent reps to find a rhythm and provide a much-needed boost to Iowa's pass rush.

Don't sit back and wait

Iowa is facing some adversity this game. The Hawkeyes are looking like they will be playing with a backup quarterback on a week of short rest. The run game is finding its way. And, of course, Iowa is coming off a loss.

Rather than sitting back and waiting for this game to play out, as Iowa has done in the past, the Hawkeyes would be wise to deliver the first punch in a hostile environment.



Be it a shot play dialed up by Tim Lester to show confidence in Jeremy Hecklinski or an early blitz from Phil Parker, Iowa being the aggressor in this game could be vital.

Handle weather better

Of course, there is going to be a high chance of rain. It's Seattle. That's what happens there. With the potential for a wet and slick field, the fundamentals become increasingly important.



That means ball carriers protecting the rock, clean snaps, clean operations on special teams snaps, and smart choices in the punt and kickoff return game.

Iowa has thrived on dominating the fundamentals and doing the little things better than most teams during Kirk Ferentz's tenure at Iowa. If the weather stays poor in this one, those little things become that much bigger.