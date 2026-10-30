Iowa vs. Wisconsin Prediction: Hawkeye Halloween Horror, But For Who?

It's the Big Ten. There's no time to sulk over losses or complain about things not working out. Another week presents another tough test and an opportunity to right the ship. The Iowa Hawkeyes are back in action against the Wisconsin Badgers for the Battle of the Heartland, so let's dig in.

Iowa lost its last outing to Minnesota in one of the sloppiest games the Hawkeyes have played under Kirk Ferentz in years. Wisconsin, on the other hand, comes to Kinnick Stadium fresh off a very strong showing in a win against USC.

Iowa vs Wisconsin betting odds, spread, total

Spread: Iowa -3.5 (-105), Wisconsin +3.5 (-115)

Money Line: Iowa -170, Wisconsin +142

Total: Over 36.5 (-112), Under 36.5 (-108)



Odds are courtesy of DraftKings

Iowa opened as 4.5-point favorites, so there has been some slight movement toward Wisconsin, but nothing drastic in the overall feel of Iowa being the home favorite this week. The same can't be said for the total. The total has dropped three points to 36.5, a number fitting for this matchup.

How to watch Iowa vs Wisconsin, time, TV channel, streaming

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming: FOX Sports App

Iowa is getting the primetime coverage from FOX on this one. The Hawkeyes and Badgers get the FOX Big Noon Kickoff, which means all of the pomp and circumstance is coming to Iowa City. Expect Kinnick Stadium to be charged up for this Big Ten rivalry.

Riley Donald's Iowa vs Wisconsin Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 17, Wisconsin 13

I have no reason to believe we are going to see offensive fireworks in this game. Iowa knows the advantage its defense has over Wisconsin's offense and vice versa. These offenses are going to come out cautiously, not looking to make the big turnover that puts them behind.

It's a classic Iowa game, really. Iowa is going to turn this to its defense, let the punt unit do its job of pinning Wisconsin deep, and find just enough juice via one or two big plays or short fields set up by winning the turnover battle.

More than anything, Iowa is simply elite after a loss under Kirk Ferentz. This game has all the makings of an inspired performance from the Hawkeyes after doing everything wrong last week. Iowa gets back on track with a gritty, old-school Big Ten rivalry win.

Iowa uses all of its usual tricks of suffocating the offense, doing the little things right, and making life hard on Wisconsin. It's Iowa's Halloween tricks that are scary no matter how many times it's done.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.