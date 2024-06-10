Jaxx DeJean Discusses Iowa Football Offer
Like his older brothers, Jaxx DeJean boasts gridiron versatility. The talented Class of 2027 Ida Grove (IA) OABCIG prospect lists quarterback, receiver and cornerback as his positions on Hudl.
When watching his freshman highlight video, we can see why college coaches project him at different spots. DeJean's body, athleticism and skills can change with three years of high school remaining.
The University of Iowa staff worked with him at a recent camp. It appeared that tight end coach Abdul Hodge saw someone that could work well at his position. The Hawkeyes offered a scholarship on Saturday.
"Coach Hodge said he liked my film and likes where I was at right now," DeJean told HN. "I loved working and learning from coach Hodge at camp. He’s a good guy."
The Iowa opportunity provides DeJean with a chance to follow the path of his oldest brother, Cooper DeJean. The latter enjoyed an All-American career with the Hawkeyes before being a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in April.
"Getting an offer from Iowa means a lot to me," Jaxx said. "I’ve watched the Hawkeyes my whole life and have always been a huge fan. So getting an offer from them means a lot."
He also watched his other older brother, Beckett DeJean, be recruited by the Hawkeyes before ending up at South Dakota. Beckett red shirted with the Coyotes as a true freshman in '23.
Jaxx has walked Iowa's campus frequently during the last three seasons. He took recruiting visits there this past school year, including a spring stop.
He hadn't yet decided when he'd be back.
"I’m not sure not as of now, but we’ll see," he said.
The Hawkeyes will be hosting a recruiting tailgater for underclassmen this coming Saturday.
Prep Redzone Iowa ranks Jaxx DeJean (6-4, 200) as the top overall prospect in the state's '27 Class. He also reports a scholarship offer from UAB.
As a freshman, DeJean caught 37 passes for 500 yards and seven touchdowns, ran the ball 20 times for 128 yards and five scores, intercepted four throws, recovered two fumbles and piled up 25 solo tackles (1.0 TFL). He served as the team's punter and earned second-team all-state honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association as a defensive back.
Jaxx plays baseball, so it's harder for him than other prospects to visit college football programs right now. His team needs him. He's carrying a 1.472 OPS through 12 games and has struck out 10 batters in seven innings on the mound.
He averaged 7.9 points and 9.1 rebounds as a freshman on the varsity basketball squad this past winter. This spring, he ran sprints for the track team.