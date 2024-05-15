Jaydin Broadnax Reacts to Iowa Football Offer
Iowa Football boasts a rich history with Florida natives. The relationships between the Hawkeyes and the Sunshine State go back decades.
While the intensity of recruiting there has ebbed and flowed through the years, it's increased again in recent cycles. The greater presence is directly related to Florida native Abdul Hodge being the tight ends coach and Ladell Betts coaching running backs. The latter coached in high school there before joining the Iowa staff.
The return of that duo to their alma mater this decade to work makes Florida a prime location for the Hawkeyes outside of their region. Defensive Coordinator Phil Parker enjoys strong connections in the Tampa area, too.
All that is to say that Iowa is working hard there. That includes Monday's scholarship offer to four-star 2026 defensive back Jaydin Broadnax.
"I found out via phone call," he told HN. "The offer meant a lot to me knowing the type of guys Iowa produces."
No position with the Hawkeyes develops more NFL talent than the secondary. Cooper DeJean is the latest example after being selected by Philadelphia in the second round of last month's draft.
"I know that they’re a hard-nosed team with a strong defensive mind set; not about the flash, just working and winning," Broadnax said of the Hawkeyes.
Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, UCF, USF, Wisconsin, Illinois, Louisville, Nebraska, Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, West Virginia and others also have reportedly offered him scholarships. He's visited Louisville on multiple occasions and also been on the campuses of Syracuse, Miami, UCF, FAU and Florida.
Broadnax wants to check out Iowa.
"I plan on taking an official visit there around next spring," he said.
According to MaxPreps, Broadnax recorded 49.0 tackles (31.0 solo, 1.0 TFL) with an interception and eight passes defended as a sophomore last fall. He also blocked a punt and recovered two fumbles.
The 247Sports Composite Ranking lists Broadnax as a 4-star prospect, the No. 25 cornerback nationally in the '26 Class and the 53rd-best player overall in Florida for the cycle. On3 sees him as a four-star, the No. 21 safety and 42nd in his state.
Broadnax is thankful for all of the excellent opportunities he's been provided so far. He looks forward to learning more about the programs and schools.
"In college, I plan on studying Business Management because you can use it for better career opportunities, and it helps with life flexibility and competitive advantage," he said.