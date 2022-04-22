Joe Otting Reflects on Recent Iowa Football Visit, Offer

Joe Otting has proven he's an all-around athlete. He's performed well for the Topeka (KS) Hayden High football, basketball and track teams.

Football is his future. And his multi-sport background is making him an attractive prospect.

Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and New Mexico offered scholarships heading into his Iowa Football visit last weekend. The Hawkeyes jumped in with an opportunity for him during his stop.

He likes Iowa's offensive line scheme.

"I think I would fit well," he told HN. "The technique the O-Line uses and how the O-Line gets people off the ball is very athletic based. That fits me well."

With good footwork from basketball and strong balance from track field events, Otting (6-4, 270) looks like a prototypical Hawkeye blocker on film. The coaches see it.

"They like the way I pull and how I move. They also like my toughness and competitiveness. Lastly, the type of person and teammate I am was also something they really liked about me," he said.

Hayden coach Bill Arnold sees it, too.

"He is a great kid," Arnold told HN. "He's competitive, a very smart player and he knows how to finish."

Otting is familiar with Iowa's success on the offensive line. He's glad the Hawkeyes are involved with him now.

"Iowa has kinda been in the background of my recruiting for a while. They have been recruiting me since January," he said.

Iowa impressed Otting during his visit last weekend.

"I'd say the people and players within the program stood out to me. Then practice was good to see as well, watching them get after it. The coaching staff is very stable and they are known to be a great developmental program," he said.

"I learned a lot on my visit. I wouldn't say I'm searching for many more answers."

Otting has connected with Hawkeye offensive line coach George Barnett.

"Coach Barnett is a great coach. He brings energy while he coaches his players in practice. He's also a guy that gives it to you straight and isn't blowing you up, very transparent. I like that about him," Otting said.

Otting is planning on majoring in Business when he gets to college. He wants to visit Iowa again to find out more about academics there.



"I haven't set any official visits yet. I will get that scheduled once track winds down," he said.



Rivals rates Otting as a three-star recruit. The service views him as the No. 6 player overall in Kansas for the 2023 recruiting class.

You can watch Otting's junior highlights HERE.