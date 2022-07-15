Judah Mallette Building Bond with Iowa Football

Last month, Judah Mallette received an opportunity to play football at Iowa. The Hawkeyes extended a preferred walk-on offer to the Chicago Hope College Prep receiver.

Perhaps a scholarship offer comes later. Maybe not. Either way, Iowa could be his destination based on common goals.

"I think I would be a good fit in the program because I do whatever is asked of me, and I'm down with whatever is best for the team," he told HN. "That's something that makes Iowa such an elite program, the fact that everyone is selfless and puts the team first."

Mallette (6-2, 185) visited Iowa in March and camped with the program last month. He received a feel for the program and connected with receivers coach Kelton Copeland.

"On my two visits to Iowa City, I learned how the program runs from the inside out, and I really like how they treated me as if I was on the team. I also liked how they kept it real on what it's like being a Hawkeye, especially with coach Copeland. He told me exactly what it would be like as a receiver in the program and was completely honest," Mallette said.

The Hawkeye coaches have shared how they feel about him.

"They like my ability to go get the ball, whatever is thrown my way I'm going to catch. And they like my competitiveness. If somebody thinks they're better than me, they've gotta prove it. They also love my leadership and character, and the fact that I work my ass off to reach my goals," he said.

It's been a busy summer for Mallette as he searches for a college home.

"I've gone camping to all the other schools that are close to offering me. Those are Wisconsin, Northwestern, Illinois, Air Force and Minnesota later this month. Notre Dame has big interest as well but I got covid right before I was supposed to head out there. Other schools like Nebraska, Missouri, Louisville are interested but I didn't go camping with them," he said.

Iowa isn't known as receiver friendly. Mallette sees the positive.

"I think Iowa's offense is fundamentally sound and knows how to get the job done. That's what it's all about. They don't care about the flashy stuff and putting people in the spotlight. It's about putting points up on the board," he said.



Mallette wants to major in Sports Management, Business or Marketing. He's also interested in real estate. He reports a 3.9 GPA.

"Hopefully, I can make my decision at the end of the summer," he said.

As a junior, Mallette caught 42 passes for 650 yards and an 11 touchdowns. He totaled 34 tackles with six pass breakups and two interceptions, including a Pick-6, as a cornerback.

You can view junior highlights of Mallette HERE.