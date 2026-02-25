Kade Pieper Is Iowa's Top Returning Player in 2026

Even though Logan Jones, Beau Stephens and Gennings Dunker have all graduated, the Iowa Hawkeyes' offensive line should still be in a good state.

Right guard Kade Pieper is set to make the move to center, a move Rimington Trophy winner Jones is extremely excited about.

Jones, who was named the nation's best center last year, had a chance to start to get Pieper ready for his new role. Jones and Dunker both will hear their name called relatively early in the NFL draft, and obviously, that's a big goal of Pieper's as well.

Pieper made his first career start last year as he ended up starting all 13 games for the Hawkeyes Joe Moore award-winning offensive line. ESPN's Max Olson recently compiled a list of the top returning players for each Top 25 team, and it's no surprise to see Pieper mentioned.

Iowa's Offense Runs Through Kade Pieper

Aug 9, 2025; Iowa offensive linemen Gennings Dunker (67) Kade Pieper (58) and Logan Jones (65) run a drill during the Hawkeyes Kids Day NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress for the Des Moines Register | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A good center makes everything easier and the Hawkeyes know that first-hand. It's not like Pieper is going to be perfect in game one or two, as moving positions, especially from guard to center, is quite an adjustment. Either way, Iowa knows he's up for the challenge.

"Pieper opted to stay in school after a standout season with Iowa's Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line and return for his redshirt junior year," Olson wrote. He added, "Pieper graded out as the fifth-best starting guard in the FBS, according to Pro Football Focus."

If that's not enough, Olson added a section as to why Pieper was included on ESPN's Way-Too-Early All-America team. Pieper made the cut at center, beating out Texas Tech's Sheridan Wilson and Georgia's Drew Bobo.

Hawkeyes Offense Undergoes Major Changes

Aug 9, 2025; Iowa quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (10) runs a drill during the Hawkeyes Kids Day NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress for the Des Moines Register | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa's upcoming QB battle will decide just how good this team will be in the upcoming season. Their run-game should be as dominant as ever, especially if Pieper holds down the fort for FCS All-American L.J. Phillips, who finished with nearly 2,000 rushing yards last season.

From Boise State flip Tradon Bessinger to potentially Class of 2027's No. 2 QB Jake Nawrot, Iowa is quickly becoming a quarterback school. That has never been the case before, but one can only think of all the years a great offensive line was wasted due to poor QB play.

Soon enough, that will no longer be the case, and it could start as soon as the 2026 season. Both Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski have a ton of trust from this coaching staff, though it seems like Hecklinski will get the starting nod.

