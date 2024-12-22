Chiefs are No Brainer Match for Iowa Star in NFL Draft
Kaleb Johnson may be the Iowa Hawkeyes player garnering the most attention, but he is certainly not the only Iowa star who will be drafted in April.
Hawkeyes linebacker Jay Higgins will also make the jump to the NFL this coming spring, and he should have a plethora of interested suitors.
However, there is one team that makes more sense than all of the others: the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs may very well find themselves in need of an inside linebacker during the offseason, as Nick Bolton is slated to hit free agency.
Kansas City is not slated to have a ton of cap room, so it may very well allow Bolton to walk. That wouold open the door for the Chiefs to nab Higgins in the NFL Draft.
Higgins is definitely an NFL-ready player, so he would be able to slide right into Kansas City's defensive system without much of an issue.
The 22-year-old racked up 118 tackles, a sack, four interceptions, a couple of forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and five passes defended during the 2024 regular season and was named an All American for his superb showing.
Higgins arrived at Iowa in 2020, but didn't really break out until 2023 when he rattled off 171 tackles, a pair of sacks, a pick, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
While Higgins may be a bit small for his position, he compensates for it with an incredible motor and a terrific nose for the ball. Sounds a heck of a lot like Bolton, doesn't it?
We'll see if the Chiefs are able to snag Higgins in a few months.