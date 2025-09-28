Iowa's QB Injury Comes at the Ideal Time
When the lights shone the brightest, the Iowa Hawkeyes came up short. Fifth-year QB Mark Gronowski, the winningest QB in college football history, suffered an injury late in the fourth quarter. He seemed like he was going to return to the game, but ultimately, HC Kirk Ferentz didn't allow it.
Gronowski had to sit on the sidelines and watch as Iowa fell to No. 11 Indiana, 20-15. In the end, the Hawkeyes' sophomore backup QB Hank Brown went 5/13 for 48 yards with an interception. His interception was eerily similar to Gronowski's, which came on his first throw of the game.
Both Brown and Gronowski had their passes deflected which turned into a Hoosiers defender jumping onto the scene. Iowa may have finished with a pair of interceptions, but the box score doesn't tell the full story. Brown had his struggles, but did everything in his power to lead the game-tying drive.
Gronowski did a stellar job shaking off the early INT as he finished 19/25 with 144 yards. Iowa's run game would've been non-existent if it weren't for RB Kamari Moulton, their clear RB1 coming into the game without Jaziun Patterson and Xavier Williams. In the end, Moulton had 18 carries for 75 yards.
At the end of the day, Iowa still has to evaluate Gronowski. It's far too early to speculate the type of injury or how long he'll be out, but him not returning to the game wasn't a great first impression. Gronowski immediately went to the tent, but his mental toughness shined bright as he clearly wanted to get back out on the field.
Thankfully for the Hawkeyes, they will not be playing on October 4. Their bye could not have come at a better time as Gronowski will have another week to nurse his injury. The team can take their time to evaluate his status before they head to Wisconsin on October 11. The Badgers did not have a game on September 27, but they have to face No. 4 Michigan before welcoming the Hawkeyes.
Wisconsin hasn't looked great in their last two games. They ran through sup-bar opponents, but were exposed by Alabama and Maryland. If Ferentz likes what he sees in Brown and wants to give Gronowski an extra week, that seems to be the perfect game to do so. In the end, Iowa will do anything and everything in their power to have Gronowski back when they host No. 3 Penn State on October 18.
