Kickoff Time and Network Revealed For Iowa vs. USC
The Iowa Hawkeyes knew one of their games still needed to air on the Big Ten Network as part of their streaming contract. It was safe to assume that Iowa vs. the USC Trojans would be the CBS game, and one of Iowa's final two would be on BTN. Instead, the Hawkeyes' loss to Oregon changed everything.
With a 3:30 p.m. EST kickoff time, Iowa vs. USC was destined to be another massive game on CBS. Instead, CBS opted not to choose this game. Iowa vs. USC will air on the Big Ten Network as Iowa faces the harsh reality of its loss to the Ducks.
Big Ten Network Will Air Iowa vs. Oregon At 3:30 p.m. EST
The kickoff time had been revealed for roughly a week now, but the network remained a mystery. Instead of having another marquee matchup on CBS, Hawkeyes fans must watch the game on BTN.
Iowa vs. USC could've been a monumental ranked matchup that saw one team's hopes of making the College Football Playoff end. Iowa's loss slightly weakens USC's schedule, as now it's playing an unranked team one week before it heads to Oregon. Trojans fans were hoping the Hawkeyes could get the job done, but they let a win slip away from them.
Their brutal loss at Kinnick saw Iowa fall to 6-3 (4-2 Big Ten). They've been bowl eligible since Oct. 25, but would love to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time in years. It's going to be a lot easier said than done, especially knowing they have to go to Los Angeles for this game.
One of the main reasons for Iowa's third straight afternoon kickoff is the time zone difference. In LA, this game is slated for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff. It won't end under the lights like Iowa vs. Oregon did, but the Hawkeyes would rather have a day game and not give USC an additional element of home-field advantage.
These two teams have only played each other 10 times before. Iowa won the most recent meeting in the 2019 Holiday Bowl, but USC had won six straight from 1962-2003. The Hawkeyes and Trojans haven't faced off much, and when they do, these games never seem to be close.
Their last two meetings were both Bowl Games, which goes to show how much of a rarity it is that they square off. USC, now a member of the Big Ten, will have to get used to facing Iowa in the years to come. This is a huge game for both teams, but the Hawkeyes have a chance to spoil the Trojans' quest for a CFP berth.
