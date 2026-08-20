Kinnick Stadium to Look Different in 2026. Are Iowa's Jerseys Next?

Welcome to 2026, where college athletics are rapidly changing and becoming a prime target for corporations across America to stamp their brand on.



It's happening at some of the biggest schools in the country, on jerseys, and on fields. The Iowa Hawkeyes, while their timeless jerseys remain untouched, are joining the party in another way.



It happens to be on one of the most iconic surfaces tied to the Hawkeyes.

Kinnick Stadium is adding on-field branding

Before you clutch your pearls too hard, take a deep breath. Iowa and Kinnick Stadium aren't replacing the giant logo at midfield or selling out to stamp a company's logo in the end zones or at the 25-yard line.



Iowa has agreed to a deal with Progressive Insurance to bring on-field branding to the outlines of Duke Slate Field inside Kinnick Stadium.

Per the official release from the University of Iowa, the Progressive logo is going to be running along the white part of the sideline from the 20-yard line to the end zone in each corner.



The move will also see Progressive's logo and ads throughout the stadium and on the video boards. The move isn't involving just Iowa, either. There are 13 programs across the country entering into this deal with Progressive.

Can Iowa avoid the jersey patch that feels inevitable?

It feels almost inevitable that a company's logo or patch is going to be dotting the Iowa Hawkeyes' jerseys across all sports at some point, sooner or later.



Earlier this summer, when other athletic departments were announcing patches on jerseys, I dug into what sponsorships would make sense for Iowa.

Being Iowa, the Hawkeyes' athletic department won't sell out to just any company or the highest bidder, which is why John Deere, the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital, and Casey's make sense.



Each of them has a tie to Iowans, will give a local feel, and won't be an overwhelming or obnoxious logo on the iconic Iowa jerseys.

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

Do I want a jersey patch on Iowa's jerseys? Absolutely not. It's just another step further and further away from college football's roots. It's more of the corporate selling-out that is running rampant across the sport.



Do I get why schools are signing these deals? Absolutely. They have to. It's free money to simply put a small, little two-inch logo on the chest of a uniform that only minimally takes away from the jersey. With the NIL arms race and the increasing costs to stay competitive, it's a matter of when, not if, Iowa announces its corporate partner.