Despite a One-Sided Day, Iowa's Quarterback Battle is Far From Over

The Iowa Hawkeyes opened the door to Kinnick Stadium today for an open practice on their annual Kids Day, and the noise is impossible to ignore.



The quarterback battle was front and center for everyone to see, and things went drastically differently for Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski.

Jeremy Hecklinski ran away with the day

Jeremy Hecklinski was given chances today, and boy, did he deliver on those. He looked in command of the Hawkeyes' offense with successful shots pushing the ball downfield and into the end zone.



On the day, Hecklinski was approximately 17-for-25 for just over 200 yards with five touchdowns to his name. That is no typo. His passes found the end zone five times.

Video: Jeremy Hecklinski Kids’ Day at Kinnick performance pic.twitter.com/4xgDZgjUP9 — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) August 15, 2026

On the other hand, things went about as poorly as they could have gone for Hank Brown, Hecklinski's competition in the quarterback battle.



For most of the day, Hank Brown looked a bit nervous in the pocket and inaccurate on more attempts than one would hope, on the way to a 9-for-21 day for 42 yards and no touchdowns.

Kirk Ferentz isn't buying into one day

Today was just one day in a long line of fall camp practices, but it is impossible to ignore the fact that it was in front of fans and there was a heightened intensity flowing through things.



Still, Kirk Ferentz was his usual self, keeping things close to his chest and letting everyone know that this quarterback battle isn't decided by one good day by Jeremy Hecklinski.

"Every day has been different, basically. It's been going back and forth, and kind of what you would expect.



"I look at them over nine days, and I think they have done some good things and some things that have got to get better, like every position. It's clearly cloudy right now," Ferentz said about the quarterbacks.

Kirk Ferentz on the QB competition: still “clearly cloudy.” pic.twitter.com/9duRAWmSvT — Mitch Fick (@MCFick) August 15, 2026

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

Iowa's quarterback battle has a long way to go.



Does today's showing give Jeremy Hecklinski the inside track and likely push him ahead? Absolutely. You are crazy if you think otherwise. Doing it in front of fans, knowing all eyes are on you, says a lot.

Does one practice determine this battle, though? No. It can't. There's so much more to it than one day inside Kinnick Stadium. What if Hank Brown flips the script next week on us? Do we ignore it?

This isn't to say Jeremy Hecklinski won't be the starter. He was my prediction a while ago, and today on furthers that belief. But we know Iowa. We know Kirk Ferentz.



We know this won't be easy. We know this won't be painless. We know it's far from over.