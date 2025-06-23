Latest Iowa Linebacker Commit Speaks Out on Decision to Join Hawkeyes
The Iowa Hawkeyes’ latest commitment from three-star linebacker Kasen Thomas was a year in the making. He told On3’s Hawkeye Report soon after announcing his commitment that, “It feels like the weight of the world came off of my shoulders,” after he made the announcement.
“I’ve been planning on it since I first got my offer there a year ago,” Thomas said via Hawkeye Report. “What ultimately made [me] choose Iowa was the people and the development of their players.”
The Sioux City, Iowa, linebacker stands 6-foot-2 and 217 pounds, according to his 247 Sports profile. On3 ranks him as the No. 5 player in Iowa and No. 42 linebacker in the nation. 247Sports has him a bit lower as the No. 6 player in Iowa and No. 56 overall linebacker.
Thomas fielded offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, Arizona and others. But a visit to Iowa last weekend sealed the deal for his recruitment, led by Iowa linebacker coach LeVar Woods.
According to Hawkeye Report, Thomas racked up 44 tackles and 15 tackles for loss in his junior season. A smaller linebacker, he was also more than useful for Bishop Heelan High School’s offense, racking up 1,841 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns on the ground.
Thomas’s commitment doesn’t move the needle much for Iowa’s class ranking, which dropped to No. 34 nationally during what has been a busy Monday for commitments across the country. However, Thomas is the second-highest-rated defensive commit in Iowa’s 2026 class, just behind defensive back Marcello Vitti, according to On3’s rankings.
Iowa’s top linebacker target, four-star Iowa City backer Julian Manson, was also on a visit with the Hawkeyes last weekend. On3 gives a 98.1% chance to the Hawkeyes to land his services as Iowa awaits his decision. He told the Des Moines Register his decision will come after he has taken all of his official visits, but definitely before his senior season.