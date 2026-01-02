Villanova Transfer DB Set to Visit Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeyes have caught the attention of a star defensive back following their ReliaQuest Bowl win over Vanderbilt. Villanova defensive back Anthony Hawkins has entered the transfer portal and is slated to visit Iowa on January 3-4. He is one of the most significant secondary additions the Hawkeyes could make to support defensive coordinator Phil Parker's nationally-ranked unit.

The 6-3, 195-pound redshirt freshman started all 15 games for the Wildcats during the 2025 season, posting 59 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and nine pass breakups while earning FCS Freshman All-American honors.

On3’s Pete Nakos broke the news on January 2 via X.

Villanova DB Anthony Hawkins has scheduled visits to Iowa, Kentucky, and Wisconsin, his agent @kohllleo tells @On3sports,” Nakos wrote.

Hawkins will make three official visits over consecutive days in early January, with stops at Iowa (January 3-4), Kentucky (January 4-5), and Wisconsin (January 6). He is one of the most accomplished defensive backs entering the transfer portal this offseason.

At just 6-3, Hawkins brings rare size and length to the cornerback position. Playing at the FCS level for Villanova, Hawkins demonstrated elite instincts and coverage skills, starting all 15 games as a redshirt freshman and contributing to a pass defense that ranked among the CAA leaders.

Hawkins transferred to Villanova following his freshman year from Broadneck High School in Arnold, Maryland, where he was a first-team All-State and first-team All-Met selection.

Iowa’s Case For Anthony Hawkins

Iowa's defensive infrastructure under Phil Parker is perhaps the nation's gold standard for developing elite secondary talent. Parker, in his 14th season as defensive coordinator, has coached six Big Ten Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year honorees since 2012, including Cooper DeJean (2023), Riley Moss (2021), Amani Hooker (2018), Josh Jackson (2017), Desmond King (2015), and Micah Hyde (2012). With 49 instances of All-Big Ten recognition across his tenure, Parker's developmental track record is unmatched.

For Hawkins, playing for Parker means working under a coach who won the 2023 Broyles Award and the AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year award. He would join a secondary already anchored by returning captain Koen Entringer, a 96-tackle linebacker-turned-defensive back who committed to return for his senior season rather than entering the NFL Draft early.

Additionally, Iowa signed 4-star cornerback Darion Jones (6'1", 175 lbs) from Omaha North as part of its 2026 recruiting class. The program’s defense ranked ninth nationally in scoring defense (16.1 points per game), a streak that extends to the top 20 in the nation for ten consecutive seasons under Parker. The Hawkeyes have held 10 teams without a touchdown over the past three seasons and have allowed 20 points or fewer per game for nine straight years.

