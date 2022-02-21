Leighton Jones Discusses Iowa Football Offer

Leighton Jones woke up Monday morning with nine college football scholarship offers. The Brownsburg (IN) High offensive lineman was thankful for each and every one.

Once he got out of bed and started his week, a 10th opportunity arrived, the first from a Power 5 program. That meant a whole lot.

"The Iowa offer is very exciting because they're an offensive line program," Jones told HN. "When they think of Iowa, they think of technical, mean, quick guys. I really like Iowa by the way they handle business, no hype, not throwing out offers to everyone and run by first-class people."

Jones (6-4, 260) had been hoping for a Hawkeye offer since visiting campus last summer. He came back for the team's season-opening game against Indiana on Sept. 4.

"The game-day visit was insane, wild fans and the environment was crazy. There were no other of the opponent's fans," he said.

Offensive line coach George Barnett is leading Iowa's pursuit of Jones

"Me and coach Barnett have been communicating for a long time. He loves that I wrestle and am versatile to play multiple positions. Also just the way I play reminded him of what he wants of his guys on a daily basis," Jones said.

"Our relationship is great. There’s no tension to be someone I’m not. I'm comfortable with telling him what’s exactly on my mind."

Jones is looking forward to learning more about the Iowa program and school. He will receive more insight during an upcoming visit.

"I'm pumped to get back to Iowa on (March) 5th," he said.

Ball State, Bowling Green, Kent State, Miami (OH), Toledo, Western Michigan and others have offered Jones scholarships. He's heard from Cincinnati, Indiana, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Purdue, West Virginia and Wisconsin. He visited Purdue and Wisconsin for games in the fall.

College programs project the versatile Jones at several positions along both lines. The Hawkeyes see him as a center at this point.

247 Sports ranks Jones as a three-star prospect, the No. 51 interior offensive lineman nationally for 2023 and the No. 6 player overall in Indiana for the cycle.

Jones finished third at 285 pounds at this past weekend's Indiana High School State Wrestling Meet. He ended his season with a 44-3 record.

You can watch Jones' junior highlights HERE.