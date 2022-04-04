Skip to main content
Logan Howland Discusses Iowa Football Offer, Visit

'23 Princeton (NJ) Hun School OL Logan Howland

Iowa quarterback verbal commitment Marco Lainez unofficially visited town this past weekend. The Princeton (NJ) Hun School standout brought with him a friend.

While Lainez was making a return trip to Iowa City, Raiders offensive lineman Logan Howland received his first in-person look at the Hawkeyes. They offered him a scholarship during the stop.

“Mac’s (Lainez is) one of my best friends, and he’s a great leader,” Howland told HN. “He’s a winner, and that’s all we think about when we’re playing. He was one of the reasons I left Westfield (NJ) (High) and came to Hun, so I know he’s gonna try his best to get me to Iowa.”

Howland (6-7, 280) reports 17 scholarship offers. The list includes opportunities from Boston College, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Virginia. Penn State is among the schools showing him interest.

“This (Iowa) offer is a blessing like all of my offers. I know that I earned this, and to be able to play with my QB and one of my best friends for another four years, it’s an incredible opportunity,” Howland said.

“Iowa is very academic-oriented, so you’re graduating with a degree as well as playing in one of, if not the best conference in football.”

Offensive line coach George Barnett is leading the Hawkeyes’ pursuit of Howland. Next season will be Howland’s first on the O-Line after playing tight end.

“Iowa has turned a number of guys from tight ends to offensive linemen, and they have had huge success in their careers. Going into my first year as an offensive tackle this year, I know I have a lot to learn and work on,” he said.

“Coach Barnett and (Iowa head) coach (Kirk) Ferentz made it clear that Iowa is a developmental program, and they’ve had a lot of success in that. So, I believe after a year or two learning the offense, I’d fit very well in the offense at either tackle position.”

Howland plans on returning to Iowa in the summer.

“I’d like to get a tour of the university and see how the players like their classes,” he said.

Rivals ranks Howland as a three-star prospect. The scouting service sees him as the No. 18 player overall in New Jersey in the 2023 Class.

Howland has visited Rutgers three times, Penn State twice and Syracuse once. 

