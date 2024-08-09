Logan Jones, Luke Lachey Recognized
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa seniors Logan Jones and Luke Lachey were named to the Rimington Trophy and John Mackey Award watch lists, respectively, on Friday. The Rimington Trophy is awarded annually to the nation’s top center, while the Mackey Award is presented to the country’s most outstanding tight end.
Jones (6-foot-3, 293-pounds) was also named to the Rimington preseason list ahead of last season. Former Hawkeye Tyler Linderbaum was the 2021 Rimington Trophy recipient.
Jones was previously tabbed for the Outland Trophy Watch List earlier this month, presented to the top offensive lineman in the country.
The Council Bluffs, Iowa, native was voted third team All-Big Ten by conference media and honorable mention All-Big Ten by league coaches in 2023. Jones started at center in13 games, missing the Nebraska game due to injury.
The watch list includes 40 players and is compiled by the Rimington Trophy Committee in coordination with Pro Football Focus (PFF).
The center with the most first team votes on three All-America teams (Walter Camp Foundation, Sporting News, and Football Writers Association of America) will determine the winner of the Rimington Trophy. The award is named after Nebraska center Dave Rimington, who is a two-time All-American, College Football Hall of Fame inductee, and the only college football player to win the Outland Trophy twice.
Lachey (six-foot-six, 247-pounds) was previously recognized as a preseason second-team All-Big Ten tight end by Athlon and was a fourth-team All-Big Ten pick by Phil Steele. The Columbus, Ohio, native was also named to the Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List earlier this week.
Last season, Lachey secured 10 passes for 131 yards before sustaining a season-ending injury in the third game of the season. He has made 13 career starts through 30 games played, hauling in four touchdowns and 662 yards across 46 receptions.
In 2022, former Hawkeye Sam LaPorta was one of three finalists for the Mackey Award.
Iowa has had two previous winners of the Mackey Award, including Dallas Clark in 2002 and T.J. Hockenson in 2018. Tony Moeaki (2009), Allen Reisner (2010) and Noah Fant (2018) were also semifinalists for the award.
The Hawkeyes open their season on Aug. 31 against Illinois State. The sold-out game is set for an 11 a.m. (CT) kickoff.